Sedona Shuttle wins first place in national photo contest

Sedona News – The Sedona Shuttle won first place in the National Rural Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) “The Bus Stops Here” photo contest.

The winning photo was taken by Al Comello for the Sedona Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau.

About National RTAP and the contest

National RTAP is a national program funded by the Federal Transit Administration providing technical assistance to transit systems throughout the U.S.

The “Bus Stops Here” photo contest is all about where the bus stops. The photos submitted showcase beautiful bus stops, shelters, stations, and hubs, and all the great destinations throughout America that are served by transit.

The photos were judged by the RTAP team on the following criteria:

Photo quality

Artistic design

Originality

Creative depiction of this year’s theme: “The Bus Stops Here”

Contest winners receive a plaque, and all entries also receive certificates. The winning photo is showcased on National RTAP’s social media platforms and in National RTAP’s newsletter, and displayed at one or more upcoming public transit conferences.

Other winners included submissions from transit agencies in Colorado, Montana and Kansas.

For more information visit www.nationalrtap.org/News/Photo-Contest .

