Sedona, AZ

Sedona Shuttle wins first place in national photo contest

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 5 days ago

Sedona News – The Sedona Shuttle won first place in the National Rural Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) “The Bus Stops Here” photo contest.

The winning photo was taken by Al Comello for the Sedona Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau.

About National RTAP and the contest

National RTAP is a national program funded by the Federal Transit Administration providing technical assistance to transit systems throughout the U.S.

The “Bus Stops Here” photo contest is all about where the bus stops. The photos submitted showcase beautiful bus stops, shelters, stations, and hubs, and all the great destinations throughout America that are served by transit.

The photos were judged by the RTAP team on the following criteria:

  • Photo quality
  • Artistic design
  • Originality
  • Creative depiction of this year’s theme: “The Bus Stops Here”

Contest winners receive a plaque, and all entries also receive certificates. The winning photo is showcased on National RTAP’s social media platforms and in National RTAP’s newsletter, and displayed at one or more upcoming public transit conferences.

Other winners included submissions from transit agencies in Colorado, Montana and Kansas.

For more information visit www.nationalrtap.org/News/Photo-Contest .

This post Sedona Shuttle wins first place in national photo contest originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Entertainment
Sedona.Biz

Sedonan Offers Home Theatre to Help Veterans (SAVCO

Sedona News: The SAVCO (Sedona Area Veterans Community Outreach) Golf outing was featured in the September 1st issue of Sedona.BIZ. It is being held on October 15th at the Oak Creek Country Club in the Village. One of the silent auction items is a night at Sedonan Mike Schroeder’s home theater for 10, with a [...] This post Sedonan Offers Home Theatre to Help Veterans (SAVCO originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Verde Shuttle to implement new schedule with hourly service, all Day, 7-days-a-week

Cottonwood News – Starting October 1, the Verde Shuttle will introduce changes to better serve both workers who commute between Cottonwood and Sedona and people making local trips within Sedona. The revised service will include changes to both the schedule and the routing within Sedona. Verde Shuttle will now operate the same schedule 7-days-a-week. Buses [...] This post Verde Shuttle to implement new schedule with hourly service, all Day, 7-days-a-week originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Take Your Photography to the Next Level

Sedona News – Join the Sedona Camera Club for a presentation by Sedona resident and professional photographer Bob Coates.  The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Christ Lutheran Church,  25 Chapel Road, Sedona.  Doors open at 5:30. Bob will speak on taking your photography to a different level utilizing post-processing [...] This post Take Your Photography to the Next Level originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Heritage Museum Offers Free Admission as Smithsonian Museum Day Participant

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum will open its doors free of charge to all Smithsonian Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, September 17, 2022 as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day. Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion. Before the Covid pandemic, over 250,000 people across the U.S. downloaded [...] This post Sedona Heritage Museum Offers Free Admission as Smithsonian Museum Day Participant originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Fall Red Dirt Concert Series in full swing for September

Sedona News – Every Friday in September, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., the city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department hosts the Red Dirt Concert Series at the Posse Grounds Pavilion at 525 Posse Grounds Rd., featuring musical acts from all around northern Arizona.  The remaining fall 2022 performance schedule is as follows: Friday, Sept. [...] This post Fall Red Dirt Concert Series in full swing for September originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Verde Valley Workshop 1

Sedona News – Presented by VVREO and the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center (SBDC), this workshop will give you an introduction into the Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Competition, what to expect, and how to put your best foot forward. We will also introduce you to LivePlan, a helpful online business planning tool, the fee for [...] This post Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Verde Valley Workshop 1 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Three popular Sedona-area fee sites to close next week for parking lot resurfacing

Sedona News – Three popular Red Rocks Ranger District fee sites will each close for one day next week for parking lot resurfacing. The Call of the Canyon Picnic Site and West Fork of Oak Creek (Trail No. 108) will remain closed on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The trailhead, trail and picnic site will re-open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, [...] This post Three popular Sedona-area fee sites to close next week for parking lot resurfacing originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

A Mystical Pizza Festival Rocks Village of Oak Creek and Sedona

Sedona News: A food festival like no other is slated for this fall in Sedona, Arizona. The first-ever Mystical Pizza Festival, hosted by chef-owner Lisa Dahl, will celebrate the grand opening of her second Pisa Lisa location in Sedona’s Village of Oak Creek with a three-day hyper-local pizza party.  From Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18, The Mystical Pizza [...] This post A Mystical Pizza Festival Rocks Village of Oak Creek and Sedona originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
