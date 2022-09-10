Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Ymer brothers lead Sweden past Argentina in Davis Cup Finals
MADRID (AP) — The Ymer brothers keep coming through for Sweden in the Davis Cup Finals. A year after leading the Swedes to a surprising run to the quarterfinals, Elias Ymer and Mikael Ymer got off to a good start and led their nation to victory over Argentina in the opening of the group-stage matches on Tuesday.
ESPN
Emma Raducanu wins first match since US Open exit at Slovenia Open
Emma Raducanu won her first match since her US Open exit as she beat Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in the first round of the Slovenia Open. Yastremska was forced to retire with top seed Raducanu 6-2, 5-3 up and two points away from victory. Raducanu crashed out of the US Open...
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz wins men's singles U.S. Open championship
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat Norway's Casper Ruud in four sets to win the men's singles final at the U.S. Open, his first tournament win at Flushing-Meadows. Alcaraz, 19, is the first male teenager to win a Grand Slam since Rafael Nadal won the French Open in 2005.Alcaraz will now take over as world No. 1, becoming the youngest player to ever be the world's top-ranked player.Alcaraz took the first set but lost the second to Ruud, the No. 5 seed. Ruud led 6-5 in a marathon third set that lasted more than 70 minutes and ended with Alcaraz tying...
Yardbarker
Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo Caught With Surprise Bear Hug From Italy Coach Gianmarco Pozzecco After Win Over Serbia
While the new NBA season is still weeks away, EuroBasket 2022 is giving all of us our basketball fix for the summer. For Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, it has been another showcase of his amazing talent and skill set as one of the best players in the game. On Sunday,...
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
World Cup final venue Lusail Stadium failed its test run miserably
The Lusail Stadium failed its first test in epic fashion. The venue is set to host 10 matches in the 2022 World Cup, including the final, and was just completed in time to open for the tournament in Qatar. On Friday, the 80,000-seat stadium hosted its first ever game, dubbed the Lusail Super Cup, which pitted Saudi side Al Hilal against Zamalek of the Egyptian Premier League. According to multiple reports, there were a myriad of problems, including but not limited to: inadequate transportation to the venue, the exhaustion of the stadium’s water supply by halftime, lack of air conditioning amid stifling heat, and...
BBC
Robert Page: Wales manager signs new contract before 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Wales manager Robert Page has signed a new four-year contract. Page's previous deal was set to expire after the 2022 World Cup. The 48-year-old has been in charge since November 2020, having first taken over temporarily from Ryan Giggs before getting the job permanently. "There is no bigger honour than...
ESPN
USWNT to face Euro 2022 runners-up Germany in November friendlies
The United States Women's National Team will face Euro 2022 runners-up Germany in a pair of friendlies in November, U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday. The first meeting will be played on Nov. 10 at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with a follow-up clash at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Nov. 13. The matchups will see the top two teams in the women's FIFA women's world rankings (U.S. in first and Germany in second) go head-to-head.
MLS・
dotesports.com
DRX earn best international finish in VALORANT after taking out Fnatic at VCT Champions 2022
The VALORANT Champions tournament continued today in Istanbul and the first match of the day was between EMEA’s Fnatic and Korea’s DRX. These two teams both desperately hoped to move on and avoid elimination. Despite both attending nearly every international VCT tournament, Fnatic have never been able to top second place and DRX continuously seem to get stuck in the playoffs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
England v India: Renuka Singh Thakur removes Danni Wyatt on six runs
Watch as England's Danni Wyatt is caught behind by India's Smriti Mandhana off the bowling of Renuka Singh Thakur during their T20 match at The Incora County Ground in Derby. FOLLOW LIVE: England v India T20 - text, commentary & clips. Available to UK users only.
Rugby-Hooker Marx wants Boks to match Argentina’s passion
Sept 12 (Reuters) - South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx says the Springboks will have to match Argentina’s intensity in their must-win Rugby Championship fixture in Buenos Aires on Saturday.
AOL Corp
World Cup 2022: Qatar opened its massive Lusail Stadium and the reviews were ... not great
Two months before Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, problems have already emerged on the country's newest and biggest venue. Lusail Stadium, which has a capacity of 80,000 and cost a reported $767 million to build, hosted its first match Friday — the Lusail Super Cup between Al Hilal of the Saudi Professional League and Zamalek of the Egyptian Premier League. Once the match ended, the stadium received a litany of poor reviews from fans who attended, according to Reuters and Doha News. Lack of hydration stations and bathrooms, poor air conditioning and long public transportation lines were the biggest issues fans had with the stadium where the World Cup final will be played on Dec. 18.
BBC
England v India: Smriti Mandhana guides tourists to win to set up T20 series decider
Second Twenty20 international, The Incora County Ground, Derby. England 142-6 (20 overs): Kemp 51* (37), Bouchier 34 (26); Rana 3-24 India 146-2 (16.4 overs): Mandhana 79* (53), Kaur 29* (22) India won by eight wickets. Opener Smriti Mandhana made an unbeaten 79 to guide India to an eight-wicket win over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cricket-Sri Lanka win Asia Cup after Rajapaksa, Hasaranga heroics
DUBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka were crowned Asia Cup champions for the sixth time after Bhanuka Rajapaksa's batting pyrotechnics and Wanindu Hasaranga's all-round brilliance secured their 23-run victory against Pakistan in the final on Sunday.
ESPN
Wrestling World Championships: Vinesh Phogat suffers shock loss
Triple Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat failed to put up a fight and was defeated by Mongolia's Khulan Batkhuyag 0-7 in a major upset at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade on Tuesday. Fresh from winning a gold in India's stupendous 12-medal winning show at the CWG Birmingham, the 10th...
Starc out of Australia’s Twenty20 cricket tour to India
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Pace bowler Mitchell Starc and allrounders Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis withdrew Wednesday from Australia’s tour to India because of injuries and will instead prepare at home for the Twenty20 World Cup title defense. Starc played a leading role in Australia’s one-day international series...
Sniff of an upset in the air as Wallabies meet All Blacks in Bledisloe battle royale | Angus Fontaine
A strangely inconsistent and vulnerable New Zealand are still under siege ahead of the midweek Rugby Championship clash
BBC
Laura Muir and Jake Wightman win 5th Avenue Mile in New York
Laura Muir and Jake Wightman made it a memorable Scottish double at Sunday's 5th Avenue Mile in New York. European 1500m champion Muir, 29, crossed the line in a course record time of four minutes 14.8 seconds, a long way in front of American duo Nikki Hiltz and Eleanor Fulton.
Coach Graham Arnold explains why Tom Rogic is a shock omission from Socceroos squad to face NZ after resurfacing with English club - as seven debutants are named in surprising side
Star midfielder Tom Rogic was the glaring omission in the Socceroos squad after Graham Arnold named seven debutants to take on New Zealand. Rogic, 29, recently joined West Bromwich Albion in the second-tier Championship in England. Not being selected in the 31-man squad will only fuel speculation Rogic won't play...
Comments / 0