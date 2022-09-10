Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat Norway's Casper Ruud in four sets to win the men's singles final at the U.S. Open, his first tournament win at Flushing-Meadows. Alcaraz, 19, is the first male teenager to win a Grand Slam since Rafael Nadal won the French Open in 2005.Alcaraz will now take over as world No. 1, becoming the youngest player to ever be the world's top-ranked player.Alcaraz took the first set but lost the second to Ruud, the No. 5 seed. Ruud led 6-5 in a marathon third set that lasted more than 70 minutes and ended with Alcaraz tying...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO