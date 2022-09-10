Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Related
und.com
Pyne Stayed Prepared To Shine
Drew Pyne was walking into Notre Dame Stadium Saturday, hours before kickoff against Marshall and before anyone knew just how important Pyne would become to the Fighting Irish’s season mere hours later. Yet here was Notre Dame’s third-year backup signal-caller, nattily attired with a classic newsboy-cap atop his crown,...
severnaparkvoice.com
High School Football Teams Share Common Concerns In 2022
To prepare for their 2022 football seasons, Archbishop Spalding, Broadneck and Severna Park have to replace their stars and senior-dominated rosters from last year while Severn School has new leadership. Severn School. Severn hired a new coach who brings unbridled enthusiasm and optimism to the Evergreen Road campus. The school...
und.com
Irish Announce Fall Schedule
SOUTH BEND, IN – The Notre Dame Women’s Lacrosse team is excited to announce their 2022 fall slate of competition. Their schedule features multiple top-25 opponents. They are hosting Ohio State, Michigan and Louisville for their Power 5 Fall Fest on October 1 and October 2. All of their games will be at Arlotta Stadium during this weekend.
und.com
#12 Irish Remain Undefeated with 3-1 Win over Ohio
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 12 Notre Dame women’s soccer (7-0-0) fought off both rainy weather and the visiting Ohio Bobcats (3-2-1) on Sunday, posting a 3-1 victory inside Alumni Stadium. Heading into today’s matchup, the Irish were 1-of-5 remaining undefeated teams in the country. With...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupmag.com
9/9: Covid Booster Shots: For Better or Not?
Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. Health officials and distribution points are ramping up advisories and accessibility throughout Maryland for bivalent Covid booster shots, which target the most common Omicron variants, this fall season. Though infection rates are significantly down, the expectation is that a spike will inevitably occur as the weather turns colder and more public activity takes place indoors (thus, more contraction).
wnav.com
Annapolis City Resolution to Oppose New Golf Links at Greenbury Point Doesn't Pass
A proposal to pass a resolution against developing a portion of Greenbury Point Natural preserve into 18 more holes for the Navy's golf course didn't get enough votes. Alderman Rob Savidge, of the 7th Ward, said the resolution was needed because,. "From what I hear, Gladchuck is still planning on...
7 Best Colleges and Universities in Maryland
Maryland is also known as America in Miniature. This is thanks to its diverse geographical landscape, which is impressive for a small state. In the same way that Maryland’s landscape is diverse, so is its education sector. Maryland has a range of higher learning institutions with different fields of expertise. You’ll find prestigious research universities, […]
PhillyBite
Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
Baltimore Times
Bowie State University Athletics: No. 9 Bulldogs Fall at Saginaw Valley State
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI – The No. 9 Bowie State Bulldog football team did not get off to the start they wanted early on as the Bulldogs fell 40-12 to the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals Saturday afternoon at Wickes Stadium. The setback was the first regular season loss against a Division II opponent since 2018.
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to Try
As a Maryland native, I've been fortunate to have ready access to fresh, local seafood. Crabs are king here in Maryland, but there are other important foods that you'll find on menus all over the state. Whether you're visiting Ocean City, Baltimore, or a small town somewhere in between, here is a list of Maryland foods and drinks you have to try.
und.com
Marcus Freeman Press Conference (9.12.22)
September 12, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's #IrishWearGreen game vs. Cal. September 12, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's #IrishWearGreen game vs. Cal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Several Maryland Universities Ranked in U.S. News’ 2022-2023 Best List
Several Maryland schools were ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best National University list that was released earlier this week. Some of the factors that U.S News uses when compiling the list include graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, “expert opinion”, student excellence, and standardized test results. John Hopkins University (Baltimore) ranked #7, University of Maryland (College Park) #55, University of Maryland Baltimore County #137, and Morgan State University (Baltimore) #317. According to U.S. News, “these rankings and the other school information and data on usnews.com are based on many months of data collection and analysis. The U.S. News Best Colleges rankings expose users to the broad range of four-year degree options available. U.S. News recommends prospective students explore the rankings to create an initial list of schools based on academics, and then use the website’s search tools and data to more closely examine other factors based on their personal priorities and interests.”
boreal.org
VIDEO: USS Minneapolis-St. Paul damaged by another ship while docked in Baltimore
Photo: The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was damaged over the past weekend in Baltimore. Credit: Charlie Degliomini. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is undergoing repairs after it was damaged while it was docked at a Baltimore pier. A witness of the weekend crash sent video to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS showing when the...
Wbaltv.com
Notre Dame of Maryland University to become coed after 125 years
Notre Dame of Maryland University announced it will become co-educational after more than 125 years of offering a women's college. Archive video above: Notre Dame helps close nursing shortage through program (2021) The university's board of trustees voted unanimously for the university to become coed and enroll men into the...
Catonsville chef sweeping the country with homemade lasagna
Well, there is a lot of love with, “Lasagna with Love.” This is a pasta roots effort that is sweeping the country.
dctheaterarts.org
Hilarious ‘Art’ opens 74th season for Colonial Players of Annapolis
Colonial Players of Annapolis’ production of Art is a hilarious way to open their 74th season. Yasmina Reza’s 1994 comedy, about a man who buys a completely white painting for a lot of money, and his two friends who wonder about it, offers a funny situation and lines while also suggesting thoughtful observations on art, philosophy, and friendship. Directed by Debbie Barber-Eaton, it moves quickly and easily, with no intermission.
hopculture.com
The 8 Best Breweries in Baltimore, According to an Expert
If you spent a perfect day drinking in the Charm City, what would it look like? Would you visit bars, breweries, or restaurants? All three? What would you order? What are the best places to drink in Baltimore, Maryland?. Hop Culture Founder Kenny Gould is about to show you. Introducing...
8 Best School Districts in Maryland
A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
bethesdamagazine.com
How a ‘dirty wellness’ retreat in rural Maryland did my mind and body good
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland, and my guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist. He is also sticking his tongue out.
Comments / 0