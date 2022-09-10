Read full article on original website
How 14 actors who've played Queen Elizabeth compare to the real-life monarch
Imelda Staunton will portray Queen Elizabeth in seasons five and six of "The Crown." Season five will be released on Netflix in November.
Prince William & Prince Harry Walk Together in Procession Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Prince William and Prince Harry have reunited again to honor their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Despite a royal rift, the brothers joined other family members for a procession through London as the Queen’s casket was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. As they walked, Harry was flanked by...
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: What we know
The funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at London's Westminster Abbey on September 19 will be the culmination of decades of meticulous planning. - Return to the abbey - The last time Westminster Abbey was used for a monarch's funeral was for George II in 1760.
U.K.・
President Biden tells King Charles he wants to maintain 'close relationship'
President Joe Biden personally offered condolences to King Charles III in his first conversation with the new king since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
