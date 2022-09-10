Nintendo announced Splatoon 3‘s first post-launch Splatfest during this morning’s Nintendo Direct. The Splatfest will be the first since the game’s Sept. 9 release. The theme is the question, “What would your bring to a deserted island?” Players will be able to choose between three teams: Gear, Grub, and Fun. The Splatfest will start on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7pm CT and will run until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7pm CT, so players will have a full 48 hours to win battles with their team. At the end of the event, the team that wins the most battles will receive special rewards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO