A Mudmouth bug is ruining Salmon Run matches in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 players who dived into Salmon Run over the weekend to explore the new content on offer have come across one of the game’s most annoying and destructive bugs that is causing players to quit the game mode until Nintendo fixes it. So why exactly is this a...
Splatoon 3’s first post-launch Splatfest has a wild theme
Nintendo announced Splatoon 3‘s first post-launch Splatfest during this morning’s Nintendo Direct. The Splatfest will be the first since the game’s Sept. 9 release. The theme is the question, “What would your bring to a deserted island?” Players will be able to choose between three teams: Gear, Grub, and Fun. The Splatfest will start on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7pm CT and will run until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7pm CT, so players will have a full 48 hours to win battles with their team. At the end of the event, the team that wins the most battles will receive special rewards.
What time does the next Splatfest start?
During September’s Nintendo Direct, the Splatoon 3 developer revealed information about the game’s first post-launch Splatfest. It’s an event that fans have been waiting for since the World Premiere Splatfest, which acted as a demo and introduced players to the new game’s Splatfest procedures. This is the first time that players will be able to jump headfirst into the fray after the game’s release.
When does Octopath Traveler 2 launch?
Fans of the throwback art-style and sprawling narratives of Octopath Traveler got a treat at today’s Nintendo Direct, with Nintendo showing off game footage and more information about the sequel to the RPG, Octopath Traveler 2. Sporting the same distinctive art style and your choice of eight different characters and stories to choose from, Octopath Traveler 2 should have everything fans of the series crave.
Nintendo’s share prices spike on the back of successful Splatoon 3 sales
Splatoon 3 made a splash on the scene just a few days ago on Sept. 9 to raucous fanfare. Fans praised the improvements made to gameplay in comparison to its predecessors and that is apparent in how well the game has been selling. The blockbuster success of Splatoon 3 has...
When does Pikmin 4 release?
At long last, a new Pikmin game is upon us. Nearly a decade after the release of Pikmin 3, Nintendo announced Pikmin 4 during its September Direct event. And while there was no gameplay footage to show and only a couple of stills alongside a teaser trailer, it was enough to have Pikmin fans chomping at the bit for a new puzzle and strategy game to play their way through.
When does Factorio launch on Nintendo Switch?
The latest Nintendo Direct showcase announced that the construction simulation game Factorio will be having its Switch port. Factorio was originally released in 2020 exclusively for PC and was made by developer Wube Software. Here, players can take the role of an engineer who landed to a planet where aliens live. Players must then gather for resources to make and maintain their own factories.
Is the GoldenEye 007 remake coming to PC?
GoldenEye 007, one of the most popular and iconic first-person shooters of all time, is coming to the Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch with exciting updates. Fans of the classic title can now enjoy up to 4K Ultra HD, improved control options like dual analog support, and a consistent refresh rate. While the return of GoldenEye is exciting for older gamers, many are also curious if the GoldenEye remake is coming to PC.
When will 1080 Snowboarding and Pilotwings 64 come to Nintendo Switch Online?
In a recent Nintendo Direct stream, nine more classic Nintendo 64 titles were confirmed for the Nintendo Switch Online service, including 1080° Snowboarding and Pilotwings 64. And the first three games are coming to the NSO + Expansion Pass tier before the end of 2022. Pilotwings 64, an amateur...
How to redeem your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta code
The long wait is almost over. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is mere weeks away from releasing. But before the game comes out on Oct. 28, a beta test will take place for players to sink their teeth into some of the multiplayer component while also helping shape how the game will look when it releases.
Best legends for ranked in Apex
There are several game modes players can enjoy in Apex Legends, but one stands out as a favorite among fans: ranked. The game’s ranked battle royale mode is clearly one of its most popular, testing players’ mechanical skill, tactical strategy, and luck. Alongside the more fun experience ranked...
When does Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe release?
As part of this morning’s Nintendo Direct, featuring a variety of games scheduled to release at the end of this year and into the beginning of 2023, Nintendo announced that the classic Kirby title, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land, will be re-released on the Switch in the form of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.
When does The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release?
After defeating Calamity Ganon in one of the most critically-acclaimed games of the past decade, fans have breathlessly waited for more news and information about Nintendo’s planned sequel, tentatively called Breath of the Wild 2. Now, we have more footage than ever of the new game, as well as...
What platforms will Tekken 8 be on?
Tekken 8 has officially been revealed, with the first “gameplay” being showcased during the September 2022 PlayStation State of Play. We didn’t get a long look at the game or much information about what changes are being made to the fighting game heading into its next-gen appearance. But, we did get some nice confirmation that should excite fans of the franchise in regards to how the newest entry in the iconic series is being handled.
How to redeem Fortnite’s free end-of-season rewards
Fortnite is one of the hottest live-service games out right now, with hundreds of thousands of players logging into competitive Arena matches. Many fans log on regularly to test their skills against others in the ranked competitive modes. Epic Games has given out rewards in past seasons based on how far a player got in the Arena’s ranks and the end of the season.
One of Japan’s top players has already reached max rank in Splatoon 3
Another Splatoon player has already reached Splatoon 3’s top rank after just a few days of the new game being out on Nintendo Switch. Earlier today, one of Japan’s top Splatoon players, Sheltan_mon1, reached S+ in Splatoon 3‘s ranked mode. The game launched on Sept. 9, meaning it only took him a little over two days to achieve this lofty goal.
How to get unbanned in Apex Legends
Players get banned in games for a variety of reasons, with innocent players sometimes getting caught in the crossfire. For Apex Legends players, there’s a remedy that’ll help you get your accounts unbanned. Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale has a high standard of gameplay, where toxicity is punished heavily,...
All items in the Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition
The very first announcement in September’s jam-packed Nintendo Direct was Fire Emblem Engage, a brand-new Switch entry in the long-running turn-based strategy franchise. The game looks to bring together many of the series’ previous games in the form of rings that allow the main character to summon the spirits of other Fire Emblem heroes in battle. It also seems to include some of the more recent entries’ community-building mechanics, like Fire Emblem: Three Houses‘ explorable hub world.
Pokemon Stadium 1 and 2, Mario Party coming to Nintendo Switch Online
Nintendo is making sure players get their money’s worth out of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, revealing that nine new games are heading to the service throughout 2022 and 2023. This will include the long-awaited release of Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2 to the platform,...
Octopath Traveler 2 coming February 2023
A sequel to Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler 2, has been one of the most highly anticipated Nintendo games for a while. Set in the distant lands of Orsterra, Octopath Traveler takes eight celebrated adventurers on a journey through the magical yet dangerous lands as they unravel their stories. Since Octopath Traveler is an award-winning RPG, Octopath Traveler 2 will definitely have big shoes to fill in.
