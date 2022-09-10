Read full article on original website
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d
Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
One Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Blaine Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, first responders received a report of a single motorcycle crash near 95th Ave NE and West 35W Service Dr. NE in Blaine around 5:20 p.m.
Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
Motorcyclists crash into Stearns County ditch, killing one
Two motorcyclists crashed into a ditch in Stearns County, killing one of them. The Stearns County Sheriff says it was told that the two motorcyclists were traveling on County Road 13 south of Melrose shortly after 2 p.m. when both came off the road on a right curve. Both Harley...
Update: Madison Lake teen injured in Highway 14 crash dies of injuries
A Madison Lake teen seriously injured in a crash on Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake Monday afternoon has died. The state patrol hasn’t yet identified the 16-year-old girl, who was flown from the crash scene with life-threatening injuries. A crash report was updated at 9 a.m. to show the teen had succumbed to her injuries.
Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent accident that occurred this morning at a quarry near Byron and sent a man to St. Marys Hospital. Very little information is currently available, but Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says preliminary reports indicate a man fell from approximately 40 feet. The victim was conscious when first responders arrived at the scene but he was suffering from head and multiple other injuries. He was transported by ambulance.
Two Seriously Injured in Hwy. 52 Motorcycle Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday. The State Patrol incident report says 67-year-old Bruce Mcallister of Eyota was driving the motorcycle north when he lost control of it around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle then stopped in the median at County Rd. 1 Blvd between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.
2 with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Bruce Mcallister, 67, of Eyota, and Sylvia Johnson, 53, of Eagan, were seriously injured during the crash on Highway 52. Mcallister was taken to St. Marys and...
4 injured in Highway 15 crash
Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
Traffic cam captures moments leading up to the crash that killed former Gopher track athlete
(FOX 9) - A Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic camera captured the moments leading up to the crash that killed a 25-year-old former Gopher track athlete late last month. Eric Walker was an accomplished and beloved student-athlete who broke track records at high school and colligate levels before graduating...
Motorcyclist, 36, dies after colliding with van in St. Paul
In St. Paul, a motorcycle rider, age 36, was killed after he collided with a car, according to information made public by the police on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a male operating a vehicle was turning right into a parking lot from Rice Street heading north. The vehicle was hit from behind by Burnsville resident Jamaal Freeman, according to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Le Ray Township around 4:45 p.m. State Patrol says a dump truck was eastbound on Hwy 14 attempting to turn north when it collided...
Watch: Southeast MN Deputy Narrowly Avoids Head-On Crash
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is using a close call from over the weekend to remind motorists to drive sober. A post on the office’s Facebook page shares a deputy’s dash camera video from early Friday morning. The video shows a driver traveling in the opposite direction of the deputy crossed the center line and forced the deputy to veer onto the shoulder to avoid the collision.
Semi-Truck Rollover Jams Hwy. 52 Traffic
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash involving a semi-truck is slowing traffic on Hwy. 52 this morning. The crash happened between Cannon Falls and Hampton. MnDOT traffic cameras in the area showed an overturned tanker truck resting in the median at Hwy. 52 and Fisher Ave. The rig has since been returned to an upright position with the help of two tow trucks equipped with cranes.
Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
Janesville man on road to recovery after being injured in freak accident
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - It started as a normal bachelor party for his sister’s fiancé, with the groomsmen all gathering at a cabin for the weekend, spending time together on rented side-by-sides. When the UTVs were full of mud after their ride, the men jumped into the lake...
MAPLETON HOG BARN FIRE
Four agencies responded to a fire at a hog barn near Mapleton Monday evening. There were no animals in the 60-by-300-foot barn but two maintenance workers were inside when methane gas from the manure pit underneath the barn ignited. Mapleton Fire Department was called to the scene at 4:55 pm. The Good Thunder Fire Department, Mapleton police and the Blue Earth County Air Truck all responded to the scene. One person suffered a minor injury. There is no damage estimate at this time.
Body suspected to be missing person found
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety has found a body which family members believe to be of missing 20-year-old, Makhi William Nave. KEYC News Now has a reporter on the scene and will update you as soon as more information becomes available.
Medical Examiner: Man Found in Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake Accidentally Drowned
A body found this summer in a Robbinsdale lake has been determined to be an accidental drowning, according to a report released this weekend by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of 24-year-old Khalil Azad of Buffalo was found in Crystal Lake on July 5. According to...
Body found in Mankato near where missing man was last seen
Authorities in Mankato are investigating after a body was found on Monday morning. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says the body of a male was found near the 600 block of Agency Trail at 10:52 a.m. Monday. The body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office to...
