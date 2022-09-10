Twitter reacts to Alabama looking rough against Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama entered Week 2 as the top-ranked team and was expected to easily defeat the Texas Longhorns. After halftime, it has been anything but pretty for the Crimson Tide.

The Will Anderson-led defense hasn’t been able to handle the Longhorns’ offense, which has thrown plenty of curve balls Alabama’s way. Freshman Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers went down early with an injury, and has been ruled out. He was replaced by Hudson Card, who has held his own, given the circumstances.

Alabama fans, former players and analysts have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the Crimson Tide’s poor performance.

