Twitter reacts to Alabama looking rough against Texas

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama entered Week 2 as the top-ranked team and was expected to easily defeat the Texas Longhorns. After halftime, it has been anything but pretty for the Crimson Tide.

The Will Anderson-led defense hasn’t been able to handle the Longhorns’ offense, which has thrown plenty of curve balls Alabama’s way. Freshman Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers went down early with an injury, and has been ruled out. He was replaced by Hudson Card, who has held his own, given the circumstances.

Alabama fans, former players and analysts have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the Crimson Tide’s poor performance.

Sloppy play by Alabama

Lots of flags on the secondary

Still no sign of life after the half

Definitely not playing like No. 1

Will Anderson isn't playing like himself

Close games aren't typical for this program

And counting

Look familiar?

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

