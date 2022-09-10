We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As someone who’s had a small bathroom for years in more than one apartment, I understand the struggle of having to find space for everything that gets used in there. It’s not until you’re faced with a storage dilemma that you realize how many products you use everyday in the bathroom from hygiene and beauty items to cleaning supplies. Often, I’ve had to supplement the lack of storage with clear bins and over-the-door shelves, but bathroom organization solutions have gotten more and more creative over time. One way to wrangle bathroom clutter is to put products specifically where you’ll be using them. Shower caddies are so convenient for tiny bathrooms because they can hold your soap, shampoos, washcloths, and more all in the exact place you’ll need to reach them. There are also many different types, so it’s fairly simple to find the right caddy for your bathroom, whether it’s stuck to the wall or hanging from the shower head.

