Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northeast Clark County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 05:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northeast Clark County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northeast Clark County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will occur over portions of northeast Clark County and the Lake Mead area through late Wednesday afternoon. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Las Vegas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Las Vegas Valley; Lincoln County; Sheep Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Nevada and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in south central Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Lincoln County. In southern Nevada, Las Vegas Valley and Sheep Range. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will occur over portions of southern Nevada through early this morning. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 02:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM PDT for portions of south central Nevada and southern Nevada. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 PM PDT Wednesday for portions of northwest Arizona and southern Nevada.
Flood Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 05:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nevada, north central Nevada, northeast Nevada and south central Nevada, including the following areas, in eastern Nevada, White Pine County. In north central Nevada, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. In northeast Nevada, Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County and Southwest Elko County. In south central Nevada, Northeastern Nye County and Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Persistent subtropical moisture will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to much of central and eastern Nevada Tuesday through late Wednesday night. The stronger thunderstorms will be capable of generating heavy rain and potential flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
