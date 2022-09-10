ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Saints practice squad signs Tre Swilling, son of 'Dome Patrol' legend

Now that Week 1 of the NFL season has concluded for the New Orleans Saints, additional roster moves are bound to happen. Once the first week is full in the NFL’s rear-view mirror, veteran contract become non-guaranteed. With that, big-named veterans will finally find their landing spots. Not those won’t be the only moves made as the days progress. Today, the Saints made an addition to their practice squad, bringing in a legacy addition.
Colts Announce Nine Roster Moves For Week 2

Colts signed CB Tony Brown to their active roster. Colts waived K Rodrigo Blankenship. Colts signed CB Darrell Baker, S Henry Black, K Lucas Havrisik and K Chase McLaughlin to their practice squad. Colts released G Arlington Hambright, S Will Redmond and CB Chris Wilcox from their practice squad. Here’s...
The Spun

Patriots Put Notable Running Back On Injured Reserve

On Sunday, running back Ty Montgomery scored the only touchdown for New England Patriots in their season-opening loss. On Tuesday, the Patriots placed Montgomery on injured reserve. The veteran will miss at least the next four games. Montgomery actually injured his ankle on August 26 but was able to play...
