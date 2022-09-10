Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
iheart.com
Police: Rochester Teen Died of Accidental Self-Inflicted Wound
Police say a Rochester teen believed to have been a homicide victim -- instead died of an accidental self-inflicted wound. Davis and another, unidentified suspect allegedly carjacked someone at Goodman Street and Garson Avenue. Police say surveillance video shows Davis shot himself in the torso as he got out of...
whcuradio.com
Domestic dispute leads to felony charge in Cortland
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces a felony. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Justin Toolan just before 8 p.m. Saturday night. They were responding to a domestic incident in the Town of Cortlandville, where authorities say Toolan intentionally caused more than $250 damage to the victim’s property. He is charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class E felony.
Rochester teen steals car, accidentally shoots self
According to police, officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a teenage male who had been shot on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Woodhull man arrested for attempted murder
A Steuben County man has been arrested and charged for attempted murder after a weekend shooting, according to New York State Police.
Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Drug Charges
The Cortland County Drug Task Force assisted by Cortland County's Sheriff's Office, City Police, and New York State Police served a narcotics search warrant on September 7th at a residence located on Charles Street in the City of Cortland.
iheart.com
Spencerport Woman Charged for Driving Wrong Way in Crash on 590
A Spencerport woman is being charged in a wrong-way crash on 590. Sheriff's deputies say 28-year-old Michelle Intschert was heading south in the northbound lanes last night and hit three other cars. No one was hurt, but the northbound lanes were closed for nearly an hour. Intschert was arrested for...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has obtained new video of the moments after a Rochester Police Investigator made a controversial arrest of an EMT inside the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. The incident happened back in July, the investigator is currently on administrative leave and the Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC the internal investigation is ongoing.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for possession of crack cocaine
A man was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The Cortland County Drug Task Force – with assistance from the county sheriff’s office, city police and New York State Police – served a narcotics search warrant the early morning of Sept. 7 on Charles Street in Cortland.
Bath assault suspect arrested for violating protection order
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been arrested for violating an order of protection placed against him after an assault that took place last week, according to the Bath Police Department. Jason Case, 33, was arrested on September 7, 2022, after Bath police responded to a domestic in progress at the Walgreens in […]
Man shot, injured while sitting at picnic table near Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center
"It's ridiculous," Rochester Police Lieutenant Greg Bello said.
Three-vehicle crash, two adults and one teen taken to Upstate Hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A three-vehicle crash happened on State Route 690 (southbound) in the town of Van Buren, Onondaga County on Monday, September 12 at 12 p.m., according to State Police in Lysander. Police say a 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by 38-year-old, Heather J. Wills of Syracuse was driving northbound on State Route 690 when […]
Parolee given 25 years to life for murder on Baden St. in Rochester
That afternoon, RPD officers responded to 31 Bardin Street for the report of a victim shot.
13 WHAM
Fugitive from Louisiana arrested for murder in Webster
Webster, N.Y. — A man wanted for murder in New Orleans has been captured in the Rochester area. Police responded to the Country Manor apartment complex in Webster shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a domestic dispute. While investigating, police learned the man involved had...
Cortland Man Arrested After Destroying someone’s Fuel and Emissions Systems
The investigation revealed that the defendant, Patrick Rich, intentionally poured a substance into the victims' vehicle's gas tank, causing an extensive amount of damage to the vehicle's fuel and emissions systems.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Checks Sent to Monroe County Clerk’s Office Stolen, Altered and Cashed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Money sent to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to pay mortgage discharge fees has been stolen. At least 16 checks, sent by banks on behalf of their customers to the Clerk’s office in late May were taken, altered, forged and cashed. The known-theft currently amounts to about $32,000 but investigators believe there may be other victims.
WHEC TV-10
Christopher Moody sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The judge sentenced Christopher Moody to three to nine years in prison and a fine of $3000 in the death of Lisa Dambra. Moody was behind the wheel of a car that jumped the curb on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road in Greece and struck Dambra. Police say moody was speeding.
iheart.com
Parolee Indicted in 2 Rochester Homicides
A parolee with a felony record has been indicted in two separate Rochester homicides. 31-year-old Christopher Williams faces 2 2nd-degree murder charges and 4 weapons counts. He allegedly shot Marcus Bennett to death in a backyard on Sixth Street in July, and gunned down Kenneth Johnson last month on Roycroft Drive.
WHEC TV-10
Police speaks after potential social media threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police lieutenant Greg Bello and Rochester Regional’s Chief Medical Officer will speak at 10:30 a.m. after a potential threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital. You can watch it live here. RPD said that someone made a potential threat against Rochester General Hospital on...
WHEC TV-10
NY State Troopers said authorities chased a stolen car from Canada to Ontario County
PHELPS, N.Y. — New York State Troopers said that authorities chased a stolen car from Canada all the way to Ontario County on Sunday morning. Troopers said the driver of the stolen car blew through the inspection booths at the Peace Bridge on the border with Canada. The ordeal slowed a lot of people down on the thruway on Sunday.
Rochester man dead after colliding with Saint Paul St. bridge post
Officers arrived at the location just after 1:35 a.m. to find a vehicle that struck the center bridge support on the underpass of the CSX Railroad.
Comments / 4