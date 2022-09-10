ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Police: Rochester Teen Died of Accidental Self-Inflicted Wound

Police say a Rochester teen believed to have been a homicide victim -- instead died of an accidental self-inflicted wound. Davis and another, unidentified suspect allegedly carjacked someone at Goodman Street and Garson Avenue. Police say surveillance video shows Davis shot himself in the torso as he got out of...
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Domestic dispute leads to felony charge in Cortland

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces a felony. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Justin Toolan just before 8 p.m. Saturday night. They were responding to a domestic incident in the Town of Cortlandville, where authorities say Toolan intentionally caused more than $250 damage to the victim’s property. He is charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class E felony.
CORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NY
Lyons, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Palmyra, NY
City
Lyons, NY
Palmyra, NY
Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Spencerport Woman Charged for Driving Wrong Way in Crash on 590

A Spencerport woman is being charged in a wrong-way crash on 590. Sheriff's deputies say 28-year-old Michelle Intschert was heading south in the northbound lanes last night and hit three other cars. No one was hurt, but the northbound lanes were closed for nearly an hour. Intschert was arrested for...
SPENCERPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has obtained new video of the moments after a Rochester Police Investigator made a controversial arrest of an EMT inside the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. The incident happened back in July, the investigator is currently on administrative leave and the Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC the internal investigation is ongoing.
ROCHESTER, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for possession of crack cocaine

A man was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The Cortland County Drug Task Force – with assistance from the county sheriff’s office, city police and New York State Police – served a narcotics search warrant the early morning of Sept. 7 on Charles Street in Cortland.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trooper#Newark Wayne Hospital#Palmyra Court
WETM 18 News

Bath assault suspect arrested for violating protection order

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been arrested for violating an order of protection placed against him after an assault that took place last week, according to the Bath Police Department. Jason Case, 33, was arrested on September 7, 2022, after Bath police responded to a domestic in progress at the Walgreens in […]
BATH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
13 WHAM

Fugitive from Louisiana arrested for murder in Webster

Webster, N.Y. — A man wanted for murder in New Orleans has been captured in the Rochester area. Police responded to the Country Manor apartment complex in Webster shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a domestic dispute. While investigating, police learned the man involved had...
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Checks Sent to Monroe County Clerk’s Office Stolen, Altered and Cashed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Money sent to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to pay mortgage discharge fees has been stolen. At least 16 checks, sent by banks on behalf of their customers to the Clerk’s office in late May were taken, altered, forged and cashed. The known-theft currently amounts to about $32,000 but investigators believe there may be other victims.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Christopher Moody sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The judge sentenced Christopher Moody to three to nine years in prison and a fine of $3000 in the death of Lisa Dambra. Moody was behind the wheel of a car that jumped the curb on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road in Greece and struck Dambra. Police say moody was speeding.
GREECE, NY
iheart.com

Parolee Indicted in 2 Rochester Homicides

A parolee with a felony record has been indicted in two separate Rochester homicides. 31-year-old Christopher Williams faces 2 2nd-degree murder charges and 4 weapons counts. He allegedly shot Marcus Bennett to death in a backyard on Sixth Street in July, and gunned down Kenneth Johnson last month on Roycroft Drive.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy