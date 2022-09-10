ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

here4thecomments
3d ago

Wisconsin is an open carry state, but with the number of shootings and people who have guns that shouldn't, it's probably better to be safe and check him out than to be sorry. If the person is legally carrying, the police take blame for interfering with their rights, and if they don't check him out and a shooting occurs, the police take blame for doing nothing to prevent it.

Laura Mai
3d ago

so what's the difference between Kyle Rittenhouse carrying around a gun, and this person? Because I don't know our gun laws, this is a legit question

Nurse from WI
3d ago

I thought WI wants us to walk around with our guns? What was wrong with him walking with his gun towards a store? It's not allowed in the store but it's not against the law to have your gun in your possession if you have a permit. So I can call the police every time I see someone with their gun cause I might be fearful of what they will do with their gun right???

