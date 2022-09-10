ONTARIO: Age 70, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on the evening of September 8th. Dementia took her more quickly than she or her family could have imagined possible. Predeceased by her father, Abraham “Junior” DeBadts. Survived by her husband of 49 years, Roger, her daughter, Danielle, her mother, Evelyn DeBadts, brothers and sisters, extended family, and numerous friends.

