waynetimes.com
Youngman, Delpha R.
WOLCOTT: Delpha R. Youngman, age 84, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Clifton Springs Hospital. She was raised in Martville, NY by her parents, the late George and Dorothy (Axtell) Hudson. Prior to retirement, she was known as “Mrs. Delpha” to hundreds of children that attended the Golden...
waynetimes.com
Huff, Kenneth W.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on September 12, 2022 at the age of 64. Predeceased by his son, Joshua; parents, Samuel (Jane) Huff. Survived by loving wife of 20 years, Nancy; children, Zack (Alicia) Huff, Tiffany (Brendon) Brown, Matt (Darbie) James, Brandon (Beth) James, Chris (Sonjie) James, and Mike (Ashley) James; 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, siblings, Barry (Niki) Huff, Vicki Denner, Steve Huff, Lisa (Al) Brugge; K9 companion, Sadie Mae; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
waynetimes.com
Legg, Cheryl L. (née Debadts)
ONTARIO: Age 70, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on the evening of September 8th. Dementia took her more quickly than she or her family could have imagined possible. Predeceased by her father, Abraham “Junior” DeBadts. Survived by her husband of 49 years, Roger, her daughter, Danielle, her mother, Evelyn DeBadts, brothers and sisters, extended family, and numerous friends.
waynetimes.com
Barber, David R.
WILLIAMSON: August 9th, 2022 at age 53. David is predeceased by his mother Emily Barber. Survived by father Roger Barber, sisters Melinda Barber, Kristine (James) Gulesano, and brother Timothy (Sari) Barber, daughter Amanda Barber, son Dylan (Abby) Barber, granddaughter Cali Barber, and nieces and nephews. David was previously a HVAC...
