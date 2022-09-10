Read full article on original website
Out Sider
3d ago
12 hour shifts are no joke! Especially with the job these guys and women have! Stay alert stay alive! The OT isn’t bad though
Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Drug Charges
The Cortland County Drug Task Force assisted by Cortland County's Sheriff's Office, City Police, and New York State Police served a narcotics search warrant on September 7th at a residence located on Charles Street in the City of Cortland.
WHEC TV-10
Police speaks after potential social media threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police lieutenant Greg Bello and Rochester Regional’s Chief Medical Officer will speak at 10:30 a.m. after a potential threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital. You can watch it live here. RPD said that someone made a potential threat against Rochester General Hospital on...
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for possession of crack cocaine
A man was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The Cortland County Drug Task Force – with assistance from the county sheriff’s office, city police and New York State Police – served a narcotics search warrant the early morning of Sept. 7 on Charles Street in Cortland.
Two Pedestrians Hit By Car In Oswego
OSWEGO – Yesterday, September 12, at about 7:43 p.m., the Oswego Police was dispatched to the intersection of East Utica Street and East First Street for a report of pedestrians being stuck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, officers observed two pedestrians receiving medical attention from Menter’s Ambulance and...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has obtained new video of the moments after a Rochester Police Investigator made a controversial arrest of an EMT inside the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. The incident happened back in July, the investigator is currently on administrative leave and the Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC the internal investigation is ongoing.
iheart.com
Police: Rochester Teen Died of Accidental Self-Inflicted Wound
Police say a Rochester teen believed to have been a homicide victim -- instead died of an accidental self-inflicted wound. Davis and another, unidentified suspect allegedly carjacked someone at Goodman Street and Garson Avenue. Police say surveillance video shows Davis shot himself in the torso as he got out of...
wxxinews.org
Lockdown lifted at Rochester General Hospital after overnight social media threat
Rochester General Hospital was put on lockdown early Wednesday morning after city police got information about a potential threat. They were alerted to the social media post via a 911 call, at about 1:45 a.m. Capt. Ryan Tauriello says there were no injuries and police swarmed around the hospital “out...
RPD Chief Smith announces new program to combat firearm violence
On July 21, Rochester mayor Malik Evans issued a "Proclamation of a Local State of Emergency" due to the gun violence in Rochester.
iheart.com
Parolee Indicted in 2 Rochester Homicides
A parolee with a felony record has been indicted in two separate Rochester homicides. 31-year-old Christopher Williams faces 2 2nd-degree murder charges and 4 weapons counts. He allegedly shot Marcus Bennett to death in a backyard on Sixth Street in July, and gunned down Kenneth Johnson last month on Roycroft Drive.
Three-vehicle crash, two adults and one teen taken to Upstate Hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A three-vehicle crash happened on State Route 690 (southbound) in the town of Van Buren, Onondaga County on Monday, September 12 at 12 p.m., according to State Police in Lysander. Police say a 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by 38-year-old, Heather J. Wills of Syracuse was driving northbound on State Route 690 when […]
localsyr.com
Cicero man charged after intentionally crashing truck into Justice Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Town of Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door twice in one day. On September 10, at approximately 2:25 a.m., an unidentified male operating...
13 WHAM
Fugitive from Louisiana arrested for murder in Webster
Webster, N.Y. — A man wanted for murder in New Orleans has been captured in the Rochester area. Police responded to the Country Manor apartment complex in Webster shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a domestic dispute. While investigating, police learned the man involved had...
penfield.org
Supervisor's Note: Speeding in our community
One of the most important lessons I learned from my father was that I should always consider how my actions affect other people. As I get older, I realize more and more the gravity of what my dad taught me. It can be hard to think of others when going through our day, and it’s easy to feel that we exist in a bubble all to ourselves. But know this; our community is most certainly interconnected, and our actions always affect others.
WHEC TV-10
NY State Troopers said authorities chased a stolen car from Canada to Ontario County
PHELPS, N.Y. — New York State Troopers said that authorities chased a stolen car from Canada all the way to Ontario County on Sunday morning. Troopers said the driver of the stolen car blew through the inspection booths at the Peace Bridge on the border with Canada. The ordeal slowed a lot of people down on the thruway on Sunday.
waynetimes.com
Trooper injured during arrest in Palmyra
State Troopers out of Lyons reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/6) at 5:12 p.m. of Kenneth D. Franklin, age 39, reported to be homeless, following an incident on August 9th at 871 Hanley Road in Palmyra. During a domestic incident involving his sister, Franklin was being physically removed from the...
Parolee given 25 years to life for murder on Baden St. in Rochester
That afternoon, RPD officers responded to 31 Bardin Street for the report of a victim shot.
iheart.com
Spencerport Woman Charged for Driving Wrong Way in Crash on 590
A Spencerport woman is being charged in a wrong-way crash on 590. Sheriff's deputies say 28-year-old Michelle Intschert was heading south in the northbound lanes last night and hit three other cars. No one was hurt, but the northbound lanes were closed for nearly an hour. Intschert was arrested for...
Onondaga Nation fire that punched hole in trailer deemed ‘suspicious,’ deputies say
Onondaga Nation — A fire that blew a hole through a trailer on the Onondaga Nation has been determined to be suspicious as of Saturday, deputies said. A 911 caller reported the blaze at about 7 p.m. at 5224 Hemlock Road, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. A...
Fairport raises thousands for family of fallen RPD officer Mazurkiewicz
The Original Steve’s Diner in Fairport was packed with those close to the Mazurkiewicz family.
WHEC TV-10
Christopher Moody sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The judge sentenced Christopher Moody to three to nine years in prison and a fine of $3000 in the death of Lisa Dambra. Moody was behind the wheel of a car that jumped the curb on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road in Greece and struck Dambra. Police say moody was speeding.
