Where to go on a fall Saturday when eating, drinking, and spending time outside are the priorities. If summer is about long vacations, then fall is about short trips out of town to take in nature and relax when it’s actually nice to spend time outside. You might need a layer or two, but these are the surefire ways to spend a beautiful fall day, all within an hour and a half of the city.

NEW HOPE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO