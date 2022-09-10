Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson returns to Philly with new show: 'An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies - II'
Science & Movies: Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson got legendary filmmaker James Cameron to change a scene in 'Titanic.'
phillygrub.blog
Tiffany’s Bakery celebrates 45 years by offering free cupcakes!
Tiffany’s Bakery celebrates 45 years in the Fashion District of Philadelphia. A Philly food legend, the only 1977 original business in what was the Gallery Mall, happily outlasting some of the biggest names in retail (Macy’s, Wanamakers, Strawbridge’s, etc., etc.) Family-owned/operated, beloved by a diverse Philadelphia customer base, Tiffany’s Bakery is a true homegrown treasure that has grown bigger and even better with age.
Phillymag.com
A New Hope Brunch Wedding With an Enchanting Travel-Inspired Escort-Card Display
Think suitcases, engraved luggage tags for guests to take home, and lush blooms. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. Who doesn’t love brunch, that marvelous midmorning or early afternoon meal that caters to...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Allentown for holidays with two PPL Center shows
The holiday’s aren’t the holidays without the soul-shaking prog-rock sounds of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and fortunately for the Lehigh Valley, the titans of Christmas-themed concerts are stopping in Allentown for not one, but two shows. The PPL Center announced that the arena-rock group will light up the stage on...
This 350-Square-Foot Mid-Century Cottage Is Absolutely Dreamy, Inside and Out
Carina is a freelance editorial and portrait photographer in Philadelphia. She co-owns Love Me Do Photography in Fishtown with fellow Tyler School of Art Alumni, Amanda Jaffe. Carina's work has been published nationally and internationally. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links,...
fox29.com
Philadelphia-area boy becomes viral sensation after 'terrible sandwich' TikTok video
"Mommy, terrible sandwich!" Those three words are all it took to create one of the most viral back-to-school TikToks this year. It all began when Ricki Weisberg made her son Abe a grape jelly and butter sandwich for his first day of kindergarten. Little did she know - the butter had gone bad!
Yardley Photographer To Showcase Area’s Unique and Historic Beauty
The event will showcase a local photographer's art that uses the natural beauty of Yardley. A photographer from Yardley will be showing the natural beauty of Bucks County through his craft this week. The Yardley Historical Association, in collaboration with local photographer Josh Friedman, will be hosting an event titled...
Allentown’s Amanda Seyfried takes home Emmy in first major award victory
Amanda Seyfried and Elizabeth Holmes are having very different Septembers. Holmes, facing up to 20 years in prison for defrauding investors in her blood-testing company Theranos, asked last week for a new trial after a judge denied her attempt to get her conviction thrown out. Seyfried, on the other hand,...
Phillymag.com
#GirlsWhoInk: How Philly’s Femme-Focused Shops Took the Pain Out of My First Tattoo
A Kensington-based “lady tattooer collective” is making its mark on the city. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Body modification was a coming-of-age tradition in my household. My brothers came home bearing tattoos within...
Phillymag.com
Three Fall Food Day Trips Within 90 Minutes of Philly
Where to go on a fall Saturday when eating, drinking, and spending time outside are the priorities. If summer is about long vacations, then fall is about short trips out of town to take in nature and relax when it’s actually nice to spend time outside. You might need a layer or two, but these are the surefire ways to spend a beautiful fall day, all within an hour and a half of the city.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Travel notes: American’s flight cuts; Cultural attraction-hotel offer; Amtrak group fare
December travelers will see fewer flights to and from Philadelphia International Airport. The Philadelphia Business Journal (subscription) reported American Airlines will cut 15% of its flights during the first two weeks of the month due to pilot and other staff shortages. Some of the cuts involve fewer flights to popular...
conshystuff.com
Welcome to the New Conshohocken Pizza
I got the chance to pop into the new Conshohocken Pizza last night. The reason I say “new” is there was a Conshohocken Pizza in this exact location (1642 Butler Pike) not that long ago. I ordered a slice of plain just to try them out. While I was waiting for it, I asked if they had any affiliation to the previous Conshohocken Pizza, they said no, they are actually connected to Blue Bell Pizza.
Kirkbride Arts & Apartments hosting grand opening
Pennbrook Partners recently announced that Kirkbride Arts & Apartments, located at the intersection of Thompson and Buckius streets in Bridesburg, will be having its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 3 to 8 p.m. Constructed on the site that was previously home to the All Saints Catholic Church until...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
mycouriertribune.com
I'm still a ROCK STAR! Happy 43rd birthday, Pink!
Alecia Beth Moore was born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania on September 8th, 1979. After spending her youth writing music and performing in local bars and clubs under the stage name of Pink, the budding songstress broke out of a dark childhood that was rocked by divorce and drugs to become the multi-million-selling artist the world knows and loves today.
‘Irishman’ Mobster Frank Sheeran Is Buried in a Delco Cemetery
Martin Scorsese’s latest mob film offering, “The Irishman,” features many Philadelphia area locations that were part of reputed mobster Frank Sheeran’s life. One location, Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, became his final resting place, writes Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert De Niro portrays Darby-raised...
2022 Miss Black Pa., from Lansdale, Succeeds in ‘Pageant System that Had the Same Moral Compass as Me’
Penn State Abington senior Molaea-Rene Goodman — whose platform focused on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health challenges among Black women — is the new Miss Black Pennsylvania. Regina Broscius did a banner job in her coverage of the win for Penn State News. “This pageant is not...
sanatogapost.com
Colebrookdale Train Prices Cut on ‘Sensory-Friendly Sunday’
BOYERTOWN PA – People with neurodiverse conditions that include autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and other sensory sensitivities are being offered an opportunity to ride on the Boyertown-based Colebrookdale Railroad at dramatically reduced prices on “Sensory-Friendly Sunday” (Sept. 11, 2022) at 1 p.m. from its station at 64 S. Washington St.
This Delaware County Restaurant Made a ‘Best Brunch’ List
Brunch is a popular weekend diversion that promises a variety of good food and good times with friends and family. Philadelphia has no shortage of quality places to fill your brunch cravings, including one stand-out in Springfield Township, writes Betty Nelson for Town & Tourist. Tavola Restaurant & Bar, located...
