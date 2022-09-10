Read full article on original website
WATCH: Ump Checks Cleveland Pitcher Karinchak's Hair for Sticky Stuff
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had home plate umpire Ted Barrett check Cleveland Guardians pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances in Friday night's game. The Guardians have contacted Major League Baseball about the incident.
What The Guardians Have To Say About Terry Francona Being Ejected Against The Angels
Amed Rosario and Austin Hedges both feel like Terry Francona has the players' back after he was ejected against the Angels.
What Terry Francona Thinks About MLB Rule Changes Coming Next Season
Guardians manager, Terry Francona, shares his thoughts on the rule change coming to MLB in 2023.
WATCH: Managers Terry Francona, Phil Nevin Ejected on the Same Play
Things got wild in Cleveland Monday night in the bottom of the seventh inning, when a called ball began a chain of events that would lead to the ejections of Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim manager Phil Nevin.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Albert Pujols had amazing gesture for fans who caught his milestone HR ball
Albert Pujols continues to be pure class in his final MLB season. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran lifted career homer No. 697 into the stands during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the blast, Pujols passed Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time on the MLB home runs list. After...
Angels, Guardians Managers Ejected on Same Play
Now there’s something you don’t see every day.
Angels wondering ‘Who’s on third?’ in Cleveland
The Los Angeles Angels will begin a three-game road series Monday night against the Cleveland Guardians, and one of the
Yardbarker
Tough Day for Johnny Cueto and White Sox' Offense Leads to Loss
The Chicago White Sox suffered just their third loss in the last 12 games on Sunday against the Oakland A's. Johnny Cueto allowed six runs in the fifth inning, which proved to be the difference in the series finale. The 9-3 loss snapped the White Sox' four-game winning streak. The...
Browns unveil crazy new midfield logo
The Cleveland Browns are preparing to face the New York Jets in Sunday’s home opener, and the turf at FirstEnergy Stadium has a brand new look. The Browns on Tuesday officially unveiled their new midfield logo. It features their mascot Brownie the Elf in his “running Brownie” stance.
Yardbarker
Terry Francona Lost His Mind In A Terrible Umpire Show
Chaos ensued on Monday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland. With the Cleveland Guardians leading the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, in the bottom of the seventh inning both Terry Francona and Phil Nevin were ejected from the game. Andres Gimenez was at the plate and checked his swing on a...
Both Terry Francona and Phil Nevin Ejected After Bizzare Seventh Inning Of Guardians Angels Game
Terry Francona and Phil Nevin were ejected in the same inning after disagreeing with the home plate umpire.
