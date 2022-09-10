Read full article on original website
WATCH: Mudslide inundates Southern California street
Mud flows left cars trapped and homes damaged after a heavy storm moved through San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles. Link: abcnews.go.com/US/video/mudslide-inundates-southern-california-street-89839974. Source: ABC News: Top Stories. Tag: California. Topics. 200 items. * California mudslides leave trail of devastation. Heavy rains caused fast-moving mudslides east of Los Angeles, damaging...
Live results: New Hampshire, Rhode Island primaries
The Associated Press is following the election in New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Follow the live results below. New Hampshire Rhode Island. Link: thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/3641266-live-results-new-hampshire-rhode-island-primaries. Source: Just In: Breaking Political News from The Hill. Topics. 200 items. * 2022 midterms primary results: New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware. While all eyes...
Mary Peltola makes history as Alaska's first woman and Indigenous representative
The Alaska Democrat was sworn Tuesday for the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young's term. Link: www.cbsnews.com/news/mary-peltola-sworn-in-alaska-congresswoman. The "Euphoria" star made history in two ways. 16h ago - Entertainment - CBSNews.com. * "Squid Game" actor Lee Jung-jae makes history at the Emmy Awards. Lee isn't the only actor from...
