Everything Kirk Ferentz said during Tuesday's press conference that included heavy QB questioning
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media on Tuesday to discuss Nevada, but the questioning was all about the quarterback position. In an intense line of questioning, Ferentz alluded to Spencer Petras' body of work. Here's the full question and answers from today's press conference. You can get...
Iowa Football: Early thoughts about Iowa's latest depth chart
Iowa's latest depth chart was released on Monday and it has caused quite a stir. Iowa's quarterback is listed as Spencer Petras and there aren't that many encouraging.
Iowa Football: Hawkeye DL coach Kelvin Bell meets with media
It's Wednesday, so it's time for another assistant coach to meet with the Hawkeye media. This week, defensive line coach Kelvin Bell is up to bat. Here are some of the.
Reaction: What to make of Kirk Ferentz's decision to start Spencer Petras at quarterback against Nev
David Eickholt and Sean Bock of HawkeyeInsider.com react to Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz's decision to start Spencer Petras over Alex Padilla in the Hawkeyes' upcoming contest against Nevada.
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of night game against Nevada
After a 1-1 start, the Hawkeyes will host a home night game against Nevada on Saturday. Iowa's offense ranked dead last in the country by total points and yardage. "I thought our guys really worked hard, missed some opportunities. Not that there were a lot of them, but the ones that were there, couldn't cash in," Ferentz said during his opening statement on Saturday. "Did a lot of good things on defense certainly and a lot of big special teams plays, and then stating the obvious, we have work to do, obviously, to move the football, and we're going to have to score points to be successful. That's where our focus goes."
