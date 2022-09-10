ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of night game against Nevada

After a 1-1 start, the Hawkeyes will host a home night game against Nevada on Saturday. Iowa's offense ranked dead last in the country by total points and yardage. "I thought our guys really worked hard, missed some opportunities. Not that there were a lot of them, but the ones that were there, couldn't cash in," Ferentz said during his opening statement on Saturday. "Did a lot of good things on defense certainly and a lot of big special teams plays, and then stating the obvious, we have work to do, obviously, to move the football, and we're going to have to score points to be successful. That's where our focus goes."
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy