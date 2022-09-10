ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 First Teaser Trailer Revealed: Everything We Know So Far

By Eric Todisco
 3 days ago

The adventures of Mando and Grogu, a.k.a Baby Yoda, will continue in season 3 of The Mandalorian. The stakes have never been higher when season 3 begins. Mando will be dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet. “You are a Mandalorian no more,” Mando is told in the teaser trailer. No matter what life throws at them, at least Mando and Baby Yoda are facing it together.

The Star Wars series premiered when Disney+ launched in November 2019 and follows Pedro Pascal as the titular character, a bounty hunter on the run. The first two seasons were huge hits for the streaming service, racking up a total of 39 Emmy Award nominations and winning 14 in the Creative Arts categories.

A third season of The Mandalorian was confirmed in April 2020, and fans have been so excited for the new episodes. Here’s all the info HollywoodLife has, so far, about season 3 of The Mandalorian, including the release date, cast, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FIVZ_0hqFLVKT00
Pedro Pascal in ‘The Mandalorian’ (Photo: Disney+/Lucasfilm/Everett Collection)

When Does The Mandalorian Season 3 Start?

Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ in February 2023, which is just over two years after the second season concluded in December 2020. The season 3 premiere date was announced at the Star Wars Celebration event on May 26, 2022. The official Star Wars Twitter account announced the news in a tweet that read, “The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 on @DisneyPlus.”

What Have Showrunners Said About What Will Happen?

Jon Favreau created The Mandalorian and produces the show alongside Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. They’ve been pretty tight-lipped about season 3, which is usually the case with any Star Wars project. Favreau did speak about the series overall at the May 2022 Star Wars Celebration. “I’ve always loved Star Wars. I grew up watching Star Wars. The type of story that I wanted to tell really suited the small screen,” Favreau said at the event. “And it was also an opportunity to bring new people in who might not be up on all the lore. What we were most proud of was people were not just watching our show, but all of the viewership was going up for the movies and the animated series.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2UEE_0hqFLVKT00
The Mandalorian (Photo: Disney+/Lucasfilm/Everett Collection)

Who Is In the Cast for Season 3?

The following cast members are confirmed to be returning for season 3:

  • Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin/Mando
  • Baby Yoda/Grogu/The Child, who became an internet sensation instantly after the show premiered and is adored by fans.
  • Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, leader of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild. Carl will also be directing one episode in season 3.
  • Omid Abtahi as Imperial remnant doctor and scientist Dr. Pershing.
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Imperial remnant leader Moff Gideon.
  • Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, a mechanic and ally to Mando.
  • Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, a Mandalorian warrior.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4qhN_0hqFLVKT00
The Mandalorian (Photo: Disney+/Lucasfilm/Everett Collection)

Gina Carano won’t be back as former Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune. Lucasfilm/Disney fired Gina following offensive posts on social media in February 2021. In one of her controversial posts, she compared the state of U.S. politics during the COVID-19 pandemic to Nazi Germany.

Bill Burr, who played Imperial Army sharpshooter Migs Mayfeld in the first two seasons, spoke out against Cara’s firing. “The whole thing with Gina: You can’t chime in when the sh*t’s happening, because then you cause static for other people on the [show]. That somebody’s opinion — or their political beliefs — makes people try to destroy their ability to make a living, it’s f***ing bizarre to me,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gqkw2_0hqFLVKT00
The Mandalorian (Photo: Disney+/Lucasfilm/Everett Collection)

What We’re Expecting From Season 3

The next season of The Mandalorian will take place after the events of the spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, which starred Temuera Morrison as the titular character. Mando appeared in the show and reunited with Grogu, who had left to train with Luke Skywalker at the end of The Mandalorian season 2. The new season will likely feature Mando and Grogu on the run from the remnants of the Empire, who wish to capture Baby Yoda. It’s possible that Boba Fett and his ally Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) return for season 3.

Is There a Trailer Yet?

Yes, there is now! The first teaser trailer, which you can watch above, was released wide on September 9 during D23 Expo.

An exclusive teaser was shown to the audience at Star Wars Celebration in May 2022, but it wasn’t released online at the time. According to DenOfGeek, the teaser that was show explores the fallout of Mando’s decision to remove his helmet in season 2.

What’s Going On With the Spinoff?

The next spinoff series is Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano who was the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker before he turned into Darth Vader. Rosario plays the character in one episode of The Mandalorian and then again for one episode in The Book of Boba Fett. Ahsoka is scheduled to be released on Disney+ in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRlhO_0hqFLVKT00
Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka (Photo: Disney+/Lucasfilm/Everett Collection)

Has Filming Wrapped?

Filming for The Mandalorian season 3 began on October 13, 2021. It was supposed to begin in June 2021, after The Book of Boba Fett completed filming but was delayed since Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor was using the soundstages in L.A. Filming also couldn’t begin until Pedro finished filming his HBO series The Last of Us, which premieres in 2023. Season 3 of The Mandalorian finished filming on March 29, 2022.

