Lin-Manuel Miranda, others seek Puerto Rico silver lining
NEW YORK — Five years after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico and exposed the funding problems the Caribbean island has long faced, philanthropists warn that many of those issues remain unaddressed, just like the repairs still needed for the American territory’s physical infrastructure. The Category 4 storm,...
MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone
WASHINGTON — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached in...
Complaint: NC attorney, judge known for handing out lenient sentences to reckless drivers
Concord, N.C. — A group of Cabarrus County defense attorneys are filing a complaint about injustices in the county's traffic court. A WCNC Charlotte investigation identified lenient and unusual plea deals given to excessive speeding defendants. Those people were charged with driving up to 40 mph over the speed limit and in most cases, reckless driving too.
Court dismisses lawsuit seeking to remove Confederate statue
GRAHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has dismissed a lawsuit by civil rights leaders that sought the removal of a Confederate statue in front of a historic courthouse. Superior Court Judge Don Bridges ruled Tuesday against the state NAACP, which had argued that the statue in front of the Alamance County Courthouse was a danger to public safety and violated constitutional rights to equal protection, according to The Times-News.
California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. “California will not stand by...
EXPLAINER: Indiana's abortion ban becomes law Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — An abortion ban is set to take effect in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
5 doctors -- one from the Triangle -- plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
California cleans up from mudslides, as fire gains strength
OAK GLEN, Calif. — Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes in Southern California mountain communities, while firefighters held back a week-old blaze that gained renewed strength and forced more evacuations along foothills in the northern part of the state.
SC Sen. Lindsey Graham proposes 15-week abortion ban, seeking to unite Republicans
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced legislation Tuesday that would institute a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, moving to unite the Republican Party behind a position before midterm elections in which abortion rights have become a potent issue. There is no chance that Sen. Chuck...
Disabled voters win in Wisconsin; legal fights elsewhere
MADISON, Wis. — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
NC governor wants loan forgiveness exempt from state tax
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wants the General Assembly to pass legislation exempting individuals from state income tax on the student loan forgiveness announced by President Joe Biden last month. The White House has said the value of that forgiveness — up to $20,000 for some...
625-pound alligator caught in South Carolina
Eutawville, S.C. — A monstrous alligator was caught in South Carolina over the weekend. Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy, which is based in Ravenel, South Carolina, posted a photo caught by Nick Gilbert on Saturday. The alligator was 13-feet long and caught at Lake Marion, according to the post. South...
Cooper: Don't tax forgiven student loan debt
Gov. Roy Cooper called on North Carolina’s General Assembly Wednesday to waive state income taxes on federal student loan forgiveness, a change that would save some taxpayers – and cost state government – significant money. President Joe Biden’s administration announced plans last month to forgive up to...
One NC school board is considering doing away with high school valedictorians
Greenville, N.C. — The Pitt County Board of Education is considering eliminating high school valedictorians, WITN News reports. The change they are considering would take place after the class of 2022. Board of Education Chairman James Tripp said parents fear students may be overworking themselves trying to one-up the...
Puppy raisers needed: Volunteers help pups become service dogs
Durham, N.C. — Duke Puppy Kindergarten has a need for "puppy raisers," or volunteers to take care of puppies before they are trained become service dogs. Partnering with Canine Companions, a national service dog nonprofit, the Duke Puppy Kindergarten tests the cognitive performance of puppies between the ages of 8 weeks to 20 weeks, at a time when their brains are developing at a rapid pace.
If your driver's license doesn't have the star, you may need to act quickly
Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and secure federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more securely verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required beginning May 3, 2023.
Will affordable housing soon be more accessible in the Triangle?
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The Town of Chapel Hill is looking at ways to expedite affordable housing developments, making it easier for businesses and non-profits to build. Chapel Hill Mayor Pro Tem Karen Stegman penned a petition last year, asking staff to search for ways the town can help with affordable housing.
Best time to see fall colors in NC: Boone, Asheville fall colors
There are signs fall colors in NC will soon arrive. From crisp morning temperatures in the 50s to cinnamon sticks in the front of local grocery stores, we are gearing up for a season known for admirable temperatures. However, on average, fall temperatures have gone up by 2.7 degrees across...
Looking for work in Triangle? These 25 companies have 3,000+ openings
RALEIGH – Looking for work? Some of the largest and best-known companies in the Triangle are looking right now to fill more than 3,000 jobs. However, the total number is down from over 4,000 as WRAL TechWire reported a month ago. Here’s the latest on Triangle job openings at...
