One of the mainstays of Monday Night Raw, The Judgement Day, came on the scene in 2022 and made Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio players for WWE. Even though Alter Bridge’s “The Other Side” is used for tag matches, Balor, Priest, and Mysterio got upgrades in their theme music. Ripley is about to get the same treatment.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO