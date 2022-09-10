ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Fan

Bill Ripken breaks down the AL MVP race

At one point it seemed like Aaron Judge was a lock to win AL MVP but the reigning award winner, Shohei Ohtani has been making a case for himself to repeat. Bill Ripken joined Vinny & Haynie on Wednesday to give his thoughts on who should win.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Community Policy