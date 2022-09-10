Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
49ers' Nick Bosa irate after ugly loss to Bears team that 'couldn't move the ball'
Nick Bosa was annoyed as anyone else watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle.
Haugh: Bears shock NFL world with win over 49ers … even if their coach wasn't surprised
The Bears’ 19-10 win against the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field was an example of what happens when the coachiest of football coaches gets complete and total buy-in from a bunch of players with much to prove in the NFL.
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
Bears Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 2 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. The Packers are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Green Bay is -475 on the...
Bears corner says 49ers QB Trey Lance 'ain’t do s—t' after he was forced to pass
Johnson talked trash on Lance before the game, and he backed it up.
NFL・
PREVIEW – Week 2: Bears @ Green Bay Packers
After an electric season opener at home, the Bears will travel north to take on Green Bay this Sunday. Unlike Chicago, the Packers fell flat in week one. Rodgers never got going on offense and the highly regarded defense allowed Kirk Cousins to run up 23 points. Could this be the turning of the tide Bears fans have been anticipating?
Bears Already Touted as Simply Being Lucky It Rained
Analysis: One NFL Network narrative calls the Bears lucky it rained or they couldn't have won the opener, but misses the point about how they won.
Rain downpour has Soldier Field already soggy ahead of 49ers-Bears
The weather conditions on Sunday morning at Soldier Field certainly look less than ideal for a season opener. The Bears and 49ers certainly are up for a challenge as rain pours down in Chicago ahead of their Week 1 matchup. The tarp could only protect the field for so long....
Chicago Bears Shock The (NFL) World, Upset 49ers
Not many people gave the Chicago Bears any chance of beating the San Francisco 49ers, they kept grinding and pulled off an incredible upset. The Chicago Bears finally got their 2022 season underway this past weekend. We got to see what happens when the curtain opens and the games are for real.
Chicago Bulls Land Fred VanVleet In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Nobody wants to write an NBA player off – especially not a young one. Luckily, we have no intentions of doing so here. After all, with advancements in sports medicine, no injury has to be career-ending. These days, it feels like there’s always an avenue to a comeback for an oft-injured player.
NBA・
Charlotte Hornets Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario
NBA stardom does not look the same for everyone, but one thing is consistent – it doesn’t last forever, for anyone. Human beings have this annoying habit of aging. Most of us would like to avoid it, but none of us will. NBA players are no exception. Some...
NBA・
