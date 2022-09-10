ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears

Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago Sports Nation

PREVIEW – Week 2: Bears @ Green Bay Packers

After an electric season opener at home, the Bears will travel north to take on Green Bay this Sunday. Unlike Chicago, the Packers fell flat in week one. Rodgers never got going on offense and the highly regarded defense allowed Kirk Cousins to run up 23 points. Could this be the turning of the tide Bears fans have been anticipating?
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Shock The (NFL) World, Upset 49ers

Not many people gave the Chicago Bears any chance of beating the San Francisco 49ers, they kept grinding and pulled off an incredible upset. The Chicago Bears finally got their 2022 season underway this past weekend. We got to see what happens when the curtain opens and the games are for real.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy