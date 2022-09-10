ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poker run raises money for injured trooper

Bikers from both Mingo and Pike (Kentucky) counties gathered at Andy’s Pizza & More on Pike Street in Williamson on Aug. 20 to participate in a poker run fundraiser for an injured West Virginia State Police trooper. Trooper Roger Jennings continues to recover from the injuries he sustained in...
