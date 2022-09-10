Read full article on original website
Mingo participating in “Save a Life Day” in a big way
Because substance abuse and addiction represent a continuing pandemic of a different kind in nearly every community in the state, all 55 of West Virginia’s counties will be holding their own specially coordinated “Save a Life Day” events next Thursday, Sept. 8. Along with being part of...
Poker run raises money for injured trooper
Bikers from both Mingo and Pike (Kentucky) counties gathered at Andy’s Pizza & More on Pike Street in Williamson on Aug. 20 to participate in a poker run fundraiser for an injured West Virginia State Police trooper. Trooper Roger Jennings continues to recover from the injuries he sustained in...
