Hasbulla Magomedov – known as ‘Mini Khabib’ – signs five-year contract with UFC after talks with chief Dana White
HASBULLA MAGOMEDOV has signed a five-year contract with UFC, according to reports. The Russian social media sensation, 19, is known as the "mini Khabib" after UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov. And while he is unlikely to follow in his compatriot's footsteps by fighting in the octagon, he is set to have...
Khamzat Chimaev trashes Nate Diaz's UFC 279 win: 'If I fought him, I'd kill him. I'd be in the jail'
LAS VEGAS – Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t impressed at all by what he saw from Nate Diaz. The UFC contender thought Diaz looked poor in his performance on Saturday night, despite Diaz finishing veteran Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the main event of UFC 279. Chimaev (12-0...
Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs stunning five-year contract with UFC just as rivalry with MMA superstar Conor McGregor is heating up... but Dana White plans to use Russian for media and appearances with 'no fights yet'
Social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a five-year contract with the UFC as the sport's President Dana White brings the Russian on-board. Magomedov has been a prominent ringside figure at the octagon and has established close ties with White and also former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The TikTok celebrity,...
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Swimsuit Photos
A onetime UFC star, Paige VanZant is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting. In addition to her work as a fighter, VanZant is also a well-established social media presence. She has amassed over three million followers on her Instagram account alone. VanZant has developed a knack...
mmanews.com
Former TUF Winner Elias Theodorou Passes Away At 34
MMA News is saddened to report the death of former UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou. He was 34 years old. Multiple sources confirmed the passing of Theodorou after friends and teammates shared the news on social media. Theodorou was battling stage-4 liver cancer, with the diagnosis only known to loved ones.
MMA Fighting
Dana White reacts to Nate Diaz leaving UFC: ‘No matter what Nate does from here on out, this is his house’
Despite Nate Diaz declaring plans to leave the UFC after his win over Tony Ferguson, Dana White had nothing but praise for a fighter who has spent the last 15 years on his roster. “He’s been here forever,” White said of Diaz at the UFC 279 post-fight press conference. “It’s...
UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle
The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars. Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.
EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dead at 34; MMA community mourns
Former UFC fighter and “TUF Nations” winner Elias Theodorou has died. Theodorou died Sunday after a battle with cancer. Sources who knew Theodorou confirmed his death to MMA Junkie after various reports surfaced online. He was 34. According to TSN journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Theodorou was diagnosed with Stage...
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin says Canelo Alvarez is “out of touch with reality”
By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin believes Canelo Alvarez is out of touch with reality with the way he raised his hands in what he thought was a victory in his last fight against Dmitry Bivol last May. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) will be challenging Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) for his...
Paddy Pimblett Believes He Can Beat Anyone In The World: ‘Put Francis Ngannou In There With Me’
Paddy Pimblett believes he can beat anybody in the world, one thousand percent. And for the most part, why wouldn’t he believe that? The brash ‘Baddy’ has won all three of his UFC appearances so far, finishing every opponent of his inside two rounds. Pimblett’s aura of confidence continues to grow with each win and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Shares How Much Longer She May Continue Fighting
Cris Cyborg has solid plans for her future. After one of the most successful female MMA careers, Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is plotting out the next few years. “Cyborg” as she is affectionately called by fans has fought in several MMA organizations and has found herself at the top in each and every one. She was the Invicta FC world champion, a UFC champion, and is now the Bellator featherweight world champ. With such an impressive résumé, what could be next for Cyborg?
mmanews.com
Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It
One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process. Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.
mmanews.com
Coach Details What Led To Khamzat Chimaev’s Weight Miss
Khamzat Chimaev‘s coach has explained the symptoms that forced him to put an end to the welterweight star’s weight cut ahead of UFC 279. This time last week, Chimaev was gearing up for his very first time in the main event spotlight. Sharing it with him was set to be one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts, Nate Diaz.
Andreas Michael Says Khamzat Chimaev Has Been Having Trouble Weight Ever Since His Battle With COVID-19
There may be a reason why Khamzat Chimaev is struggling to make welterweight. Only two years ago, the UFC’s newest star, Chimaev made weight twice in less than ten days. In his UFC debut, Chimaev fought John Phillips at middleweight, and then ten days later, he dropped to welterweight successfully and fought Rhys McKee. Fast forward to UFC 279, and Chimaev missed weight by eight pounds. ‘Borz’ also struggled to make weight at UFC 267 last year.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva - Face To Face at Los Angeles Presser
In a press conference that broke new ground for the amount of respect and appreciation on display, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Anderson “The Spider” Silva showed that fighters don’t have to exchange insults to spread the word on a matchup that promises to deliver fireworks. (photos by Esther Lin)
Sean O’Malley Questions Intelligence of Khamzat Chimaev Following UFC 279 Antics; ‘He’s Just Not Smart’
Khamzat Chimaev extended his undefeated record to 12-0 with his sixth straight victory inside the Octagon at UFC 279. The Swedish wolf was the catalyst for much of the chaos leading into Saturday night’s card, the biggest being his weight miss on Friday ahead of his previously scheduled main event bout with Nate Diaz. On a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow on YouTube, UFC star Sean O’Malley discussed the chaos that was UFC 279, including Khamzat Chimaev’s controversial weight miss.
mmanews.com
Rodriguez: It’s Not In My Best Interest To Fight Kevin Holland
Daniel Rodriguez may have been prepared to face Kevin Holland at UFC 279 before the card experienced some significant alterations, but he won’t be looking to reschedule the matchup anytime soon. Rodriguez and Holland were set to meet in a 180-pound catchweight bout on the main card of UFC...
mmanews.com
Ferguson: Khamzat Chimaev Missed Weight On Purpose
It may not have been his fault that the UFC 279 main card experienced a significant shakeup, but Tony Ferguson believes that the catalyst for the change was intentional. Ferguson was originally slated to take on Li Jingliang in the UFC 279 co-main event. The bout was scheduled to be the 38-year-old’s return to welterweight for the first time since winning Season 13 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2011.
The Ringer
No One Had a Better Weekend Than Nate Diaz
Editor’s note: On Saturday, Ringer senior staff writer Jonathan Tjarks passed away. You can find information about how to support Jonathan’s family here. The UFC didn’t exactly want a fairy-tale ending to Nate Diaz’s 15-year career on Saturday night at UFC 279. The plan was to send him off to the boxing ring on the wrong foot, ideally after being worked over by the Chechnyan-born welterweight berserker, Khamzat Chimaev. That’s who Diaz was supposed to face. The “freak of nature,” as Dana White calls him, was guaranteed to turn Diaz into human origami on his way out.
