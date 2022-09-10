Read full article on original website
Former TUF Winner Elias Theodorou Passes Away At 34
MMA News is saddened to report the death of former UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou. He was 34 years old. Multiple sources confirmed the passing of Theodorou after friends and teammates shared the news on social media. Theodorou was battling stage-4 liver cancer, with the diagnosis only known to loved ones.
Hasbulla Signs 5-Year Contract With The UFC To Promote Events
Hasbulla has officially joined forces with the UFC. The UFC is branching out and will now be working with the rising MMA personality known as Hasbulla. Hasbulla began growing in popularity a few years ago and has more recently been mixing it up with UFC stars both in person and on social media. Known best for his fighting and racing videos on Instagram and Tik Tok, Hasbulla has quickly found a cult following in the MMA world.
Cris Cyborg Shares How Much Longer She May Continue Fighting
Cris Cyborg has solid plans for her future. After one of the most successful female MMA careers, Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is plotting out the next few years. “Cyborg” as she is affectionately called by fans has fought in several MMA organizations and has found herself at the top in each and every one. She was the Invicta FC world champion, a UFC champion, and is now the Bellator featherweight world champ. With such an impressive résumé, what could be next for Cyborg?
Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It
One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process. Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.
Coach Details What Led To Khamzat Chimaev’s Weight Miss
Khamzat Chimaev‘s coach has explained the symptoms that forced him to put an end to the welterweight star’s weight cut ahead of UFC 279. This time last week, Chimaev was gearing up for his very first time in the main event spotlight. Sharing it with him was set to be one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts, Nate Diaz.
Michael Bisping Labels Khamzat Chimaev UFC’s #1 Bad Guy
Michael Bisping labels Khamzat Chimaev UFC‘s #1 bad guy in his UFC 279 reaction video following Chimaev’s weigh-in controversy and subsequent performance. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know about Chimaev’s failed weigh in that saw his bout against Nate Diaz scrapped. Kevin Holland stepped up, demanding five rounds, but “Borz” didn’t even need one.
Usman Recalls Being Scammed By Pizza Franchise Owner
Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has discussed being scammed through a faux investment opportunity in regards to an Italian restaurant franchise a number of years ago. Like any athletes, mixed martial artists don’t limit their success and notoriety to the cage. Be it through television and movie appearances, popular...
Nevada State Athletic Commission Investigating UFC 279 Backstage Brawl
The altercation backstage at the UFC 279 presser will be investigated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. This past weekend, there was a wild turn of events leading up to UFC 279 that took place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. Due to a failed weight cut by Khamzat Chimaev, the main event was switched up last minute along with two other bouts on the card.
Li Jingliang Got “Robbed” And Has The Tanktop To Prove It
Li Jingliang has made a fashion statement, as well as one about his recent bout outcome at UFC 279 with the aid of a pen and a tanktop. The Chinese welterweight took a short notice bout against Daniel Rodriguez at a 180 catchweight, with his opponent being around 10lbs bigger than him. None of that seemed to matter though, as it looked like Li Jingliang had done enough to secure the win. The judges, though, went the other way, leaving “The Leech” feeling hard done by.
Chimaev On Diaz: A Real Gangster Wouldn’t Care About Weight
UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has once again questioned Nate Diaz‘s “gangster” credentials, this time owing to their failed matchup at UFC 279. This past weekend, original headlining opponents Diaz and Chimaev had their hands raised in Las Vegas on a card that had been shifted late in the day. The changes, which saw six fighters preparing for new opponents on just 24 hours’ notice, came courtesy of a sizable weight miss from “Borz,” who tipped the scales 7.5 pounds over the limit on Friday.
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Puzzling Groin Kick To Downed Opponent
Lightweight Ali Zebian landed an interesting kick while his opponent was laying on the canvas at CES 55 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Facing Sam Watford on the event’s main card, “V.I.P.” was in top position with less than 2 minutes remaining in the fight’s opening round. Zebian...
Watch: Pimblett Trains With US Marines, Submits 10 In A Row
Rising UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett recently spent time training and grappling with a group of United States Marines. Since arriving in the Octagon last September, Pimblett has quickly developed into one of the fastest-rising names on MMA’s biggest stage, both through his exploits inside the cage and his antics outside it.
White Was Shocked At Li/Rodriguez UFC 279 Decision
UFC President Dana White couldn’t believe what he was hearing when it was announced that Daniel Rodriguez had defeated Li Jingliang at UFC 279. Rodriguez/Jingliang wasn’t supposed to take place to begin with at UFC 279. Both welterweights were to face different opponents before a Khamzat Chimaev weight miss forced the UFC to mix up the fight night pairings.
Watch: MMA Fighter Uses Knee To End Spectacular KO Combo
MMA fighter Armando Gjetja melted Daniel Bastidas with a nasty series of strikes in their matchup at Ring of Combat 77 on Friday. Gjetja and Bastidas fought on the early part of the main card of Ring of Combat 77 in Atlantic City, NJ. The two lightweights fought in a catchweight bout that was put together just weeks before the event.
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/4 – 9/10)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. This week’s list includes a couple of entries each from ACA...
Watch: MMA Fighter Spinning Back Fists Opponent To Sleep
Welterweight MMA fighter Viktor Makarenko landed one of the cleanest spinning back fist knockouts you’ll ever see inside the cage. Makarenko faced Wahid Najand on the main card of ACA 144 in Minsk, BLR on Friday. The two welterweights were looking to kick off the main card with a highlight that excited the fans in attendance.
Sonnen Makes The Case That Nate Diaz Beat Khamzat Chimaev
According to the laws of Chael Sonnen, Khamzat Chimaev suffered the first loss of his career by not making his contracted weight against Nate Diaz. Sonnen has some strong feelings about the events that transpired ahead of UFC 279, which was supposed to be headlined by Diaz vs Chimaev. That would all change however, when Chimaev came in massively overweight, resulting in an unprecedented shuffling of the fight card that changes the top three bouts on the bill.
MMA World Reacts To The Death Of Elias Theodorou
The sudden death of former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou has rocked the MMA community to its core in the wake of the news. Theodorou passed away after a battle with liver cancer over the weekend at just 34 years old. He was one of the most mutually respected fighters in the UFC during his tenure and impacted the lives of many inside and outside the Octagon.
Jake Paul Shares Odds That He Fights Nate Diaz Next
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has addressed the possibility of him sharing the ring with MMA superstar Nate Diaz down the line. After a 15-year presence in the UFC, Diaz fought out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279. While it appeared that he was set for a tough farewell opposite undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, issues on the scale for “Borz” resulted in the Stockton native facing fellow Octagon veteran Tony Ferguson.
Tony Ferguson Is Going To Study Business At Harvard
Tony Ferguson is preparing for his future without fighting. The big hero of this past weekend was Tony Ferguson. Following the missed weight by Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz was in need of a new opponent for his UFC 279 main event, so in walked Tony Ferguson. Ferguson was initially slated...
