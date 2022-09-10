Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County commissioners back slight tax rate decrease, look for potential cost savings
After committing to reduce the property tax rate without cutting funding for law enforcement and fire rescue, Flagler County commissioners at a Sept. 12 meeting looked elsewhere to cobble together savings for the coming year's budget. Commissioners were meeting to determine the parameters of the budget for the coming year,...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Seeks to Permanently Protect Canopy Along Parkway and Buy Old Indian Mound Among Huge Asks
Local governments’ legislative priorities–the wish lists they submit every year to state lawmakers in hopes of drawing down as much money as possible to pay for them–are often not the sort of things residents get excited about: sewer plants, drainage systems, road and bridge building. This year’s...
villages-news.com
Villagers in bitterly contested deed compliance case named ‘re-occurring’ violator
A couple in The Villages locked in a bitterly contested deed compliance case could face hefty daily fines if they don’t keep the property in compliance. The home of Thomas and Elaine Bergman at 8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a deed compliance case Friday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.
villages-news.com
Illicit rock will have to be removed from rental villa in The Villages
Decorative rock put down six years ago without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee will have to be removed from a rental villa in The Villages. The villa at 3401 Carrabelle Court in the Carrabelle Villas in the Village of Collier was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Bay News 9
Fentanyl found at high school in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A powder that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl was found near the lockers on Friday at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a teacher asked the school resource deputy for help...
fox35orlando.com
'It's insane': Leesburg residents concerned by $700 and $800 electric bills
LEESBURG, Fla. - Homeowners and residents in Leesburg are concerned about increasing electric bills. Some homeowners said their electric bills have increased to more than $700 or $800 a month. "It’s insane. It’s unaffordable. They need to help us all, it’s too much," said Carrie-Ann Waddell. She said her latest...
villages-news.com
Residents furious about growing short-term rental market in The Villages
A two-bedroom two-bath villa complete with a new gas-powered golf cart for only $99 per night? Sounds hard to beat. Well, how about $84 per night for three bedrooms and two bathrooms ideal for housing up to six people? That gem, also with a golf cart, can be found in the Village of Fenney. It also boasts an air fryer, ninja coffee maker with a built-in milk frother.
floridapolitics.com
Speaker-designate Paul Renner carries more than $3M into stretch run
Renner is running for election in the new House District 19. Palm Coast Republican Paul Renner is poised to become Speaker in November if he wins his General Election and it appears fundraising will not be an impediment. Renner, running for election in the new House District 19, raised $192,000...
Social media threat prompts enhanced security Monday at high school in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials at Lyman High School in Seminole County said they are addressing a “non-credible” threat made on social media. School leaders said they were notified Sunday night of a threat to Lyman High School. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. School...
click orlando
2 men arrested in connection with Flagler County catalytic converter thefts, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Monday night after they were identified driving a vehicle linked to thefts of at least two catalytic converters in Flagler County, deputies said. Detectives said they identified a suspect vehicle—an older, white Ford Crown Victoria—after catalytic converters were reported stolen over...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager
A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
WESH
Sheriff: Volusia student brought replica Glock BB gun to school, tried to fight deputies
DELTONA, Fla. — Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office say a student brought a BB gun to school last week. According to a tweet, deputies responded Friday to a report of a possible weapon displayed during an altercation at Pine Ridge High School. "Deputies recovered a replica Glock...
villages-news.com
People in charge here cannot bury their heads in the ground
We live in the Village of Summerhill that has quite a few houses for rent. Usually these are either seasonal rentals or for several weeks. We have even gotten to know people that come to The Villages for a couple of months every year. We have not heard of any house been rented by the day. This needs to be addressed by the boards because it’s not a safe practice. I had noticed younger people in the market and other stores and wondered if they were all visiting grandparents or other relatives here but then I see them loading two carts with groceries so some are renting. People in charge here cannot bury their heads in the ground and claim that’s not their problem. When we bought our home 20 years ago we were told only people 55 years and older could buy and live here full time and I don’t think that rule has changed but speculators want to make a lot of money so they don’t care what happens to a neighborhood. But we do, so what’s the next step to stop this practice? If you know, write to the Village-News.com so they can publish it!
Volusia County deputies on the lookout for armed robbery suspect who pistol-whipped clerk
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. The robbery happened just after 4 a.m. on Saturday at the Circle K on Dirksen Road in Debary. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
villages-news.com
Out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at home in The Villages
An out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at her home in The Villages won some sympathy from officials hearing her deed compliance case. The home of Betty Reeser at 716 Eastbourne Lane in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Teen accused of breaking into home, shooting at deputies also facing arson charges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies was is also facing charges over a different case. Investigators said last summer Nicole Jackson, then 14 years old, and a young boy broke into a home. Body camera video shows when Jackson started shooting at law enforcement.
WESH
Driver dies after flipping car multiple times, hitting tree in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Flagler County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 1 and Old Dixie Highway. Officials say the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 1 when...
spacecoastdaily.com
National Weather Service Issues Special Marine Warning For Portions of Brevard County Until 7:45 p.m. ET
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning including the Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 0-20 nautical miles and Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 0-20 nautical miles until 7:45 PM EDT. The storm could produce steep waves for the impacted area. Wind gusts...
WESH
School shooting scares in Central Florida raise concern over mental health impact
Central Florida, FL, USA — Just one month into the school year and it seems a different campus is dealing with a scare every day. Mainland High School students in Daytona Beach had to shelter in place on Friday after an emergency alarm was sounded. The police chief says a shooting threat was made, but they did not find anything.
‘There’s a lot of opportunity here’: Construction continues for Jax Beach Town Center
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — An anxiously-awaited project, right in the heart of Jacksonville Beach, is making progress toward opening doors. Action News Jax received a walk-through of the site under construction on Monday morning for the Jax Beach Town Center. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. You can...
