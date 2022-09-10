ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

Talk Radio 960am

Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation

More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police. According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.
LAFAYETTE, LA
