CRIME STOPPERS: LSU PD looks for woman allegedly connected to battery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman who could be involved in an on-campus battery. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives believe the pictured woman is connected to a battery that occurred Saturday, Sept. 10, in McVoy Hall on LSU’s campus.
Hit and Run Fatality: Lafayette Man Dead as Police Look for Killer
It was a fateful night for a Lafayette man who police officers say was walking on Ambassador Caffery and was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle that sped away. According to a press release from LPD, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. That's near Golden Corral, WalMart, Sam's Club, and Hooters.
Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation
More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police. According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.
Days after fatal hit-and-run, Crowley suspect stabs store employee: ‘There was no provocation'
A Crowley woman was arrested on attempted murder after attacking a Super One employee with a knife Sunday, less than two weeks after she was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Crowley, police say. Just before 4:40 p.m. Sunday, the Crowley Police Department received an emergency...
Two teens arrested for involvment in BREC park shooting that killed a man, police said
Baton Rouge police have arrested two teens for their involvement in Tuesday’s deadly shooting at a BREC park. Calvin Roberts, 24, was injured after shots were fired at the Evangeline Street Park around 4:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Two 17-year-olds have been...
Second suspect arrested in April drive-by shooting in Mamou
Mamou Police say a second suspect has been arrested in an April drive-by shooting in the 500 block of 3rd Street that led to a pursuit through Evangeline Parish.
Letters: Dangerous driving abounds in BR; take down plate numbers, levy some fines
Reading the Sept. 4 edition of The Advocate, I noticed two stories of particular interest. The first: “BR violence prevention program poised to get big boost,” talked about how $375,000 in federal funds will be used to inspire at-risk youths to “call a truce” with their rivals.
Two Opelousas men arrested in alleged illegal gun sale
Two Opelousas men were booked on weapons charges after detectives investigated a planned illegal gun sale, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. Kenneth Troy Manuel, 26, was booked with three counts of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Manuel has a prior criminal history of illegal carrying of weapons, resisting arrest, illegal possession of stolen firearm, and assault by drive by shooting, according to an LPSO statement.
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around lunchtime on Monday, September 12. A little after 12:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 11000 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was identified as Jayshoun...
Father and Daughter Airlifted in Major Multi-Vehicle Crash in New Iberia (UPDATED)
A man and his 11-month-old infant daughter have been airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries following the crash on Jane Street.
BRPD investigating shooting on Merganzer Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting at the corner of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue. Calls about the shooting came in around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Details...
2 EBR inmates overdose, 1 dead; girlfriend threw toothbrush filled with drugs over prison fence
BATON ROUGE - Two inmates overdosed and one died after drugs were smuggled into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in an electric toothbrush last week. According to the sheriff's office, two inmates were found unresponsive Sept. 7 and were both given Narcan. One of the inmates, Keith Rushing, died at a hospital. Doctors said Rushing had fentanyl and other opiates in his system.
Suspect arrested in Super One Foods stabbing involved in hit and run weeks earlier
A stabbing in a Crowley supermarket Sunday evening has landed a young woman back into trouble just two weeks after turning herself in for a previous incident.
Louisiana man facing multiple charges after allegedly leading deputies on chase over 125 mph
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jaron S. Gray, 37, of Paulina, was recently booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center after a trio of incidents involving law enforcement over the last year. The first incident ended with the arrest of Gray on one count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug. Gray was supposed to show […]
Eunice Man Arrested In Connection With Mamou Chase, Firing At Police
Eunice police arrested the man wanted by Mamou for a police chase and for firing at law enforcement.
Crowley Police Department Investigating Stabbing at Local Grocery Store
The Crowley Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at Super 1 Foods in Crowley on Sunday afternoon.
Ex-state trooper pleads guilty to misdemeanor for traffic stop shooting of unarmed man
A former Louisiana state trooper who shot an unarmed man in the back as he fled from a 2018 traffic stop, partially paralyzing him, struck a plea deal with prosecutors Monday, concluding a rare case of a law enforcement agent facing criminal charges after a use-of-force incident. Louisiana State Police...
Baton Rouge police investigating shooting on Sherwood Hollow Court, official says
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting Monday in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Court, a spokesperson said. The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. "There is a victim; we are awaiting confirmation of the extent of injuries," Lt. Don Coppola Jr., police spokesman said. This is a developing...
Bus driver who allegedly kidnapped student he was supposed to take to school arrested
BRUSLY - A bus driver who allegedly kept a student on his bus for too long and told her he loved her before taking her to school turned himself in Tuesday evening. According to the Brusly Police Department, bus driver Christopher Taplin was supposed to deliver a female student to her correct school Monday morning.
Family member arrested in Texas after allegedly taking vehicle for grocery store run in Louisiana
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to look into a case involving a local family earlier this year. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kandra Dawn White, 33, of Texas. The investigation into an unauthorized use complaint started on...
