Athens, GA

Nationwide outage for digital college football tickets now resolved

 3 days ago
Digital ticketing systems were down across the country at multiple college football stadiums today, including the University of Georgia. The schools were calling it a “nationwide outage” that was preventing fans from accessing their tickets on mobile devices.

The issue was resolved before Georgia’s home opener against Samford.

The company at the heart of the outage was Irvine-based Paciolan who claims it’s the “largest primary ticketing company in college athletics with 125+ college clients,” according to the company’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

