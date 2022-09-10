ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field

Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'

With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Brett Favre has some eye-opening remarks about Aaron Rodgers vs. the Vikings

The Green Bay Packers lost their Week One matchup to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7. The offensive line was, to put it mildly, terrible. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times. While that is not the most he has ever been sacked in a game, the hits he took were quite vicious. Just how vicious? Well, according to former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, they were the hardest Rodgers has ever taken.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mvp#Nfl Draft#Georgia Bulldogs#Draftkings Nfl
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear

Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chicago Sports Nation

PREVIEW – Week 2: Bears @ Green Bay Packers

After an electric season opener at home, the Bears will travel north to take on Green Bay this Sunday. Unlike Chicago, the Packers fell flat in week one. Rodgers never got going on offense and the highly regarded defense allowed Kirk Cousins to run up 23 points. Could this be the turning of the tide Bears fans have been anticipating?
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy