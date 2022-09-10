Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field
Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
Following loss to Minnesota Vikings, QB Aaron Rodgers says Green Bay Packers 'hurting ourselves' with 'too many mental mistakes'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Believe it or not, the would-be 75-yard touchdown pass that rookie receiver Christian Watson dropped on the Green Bay Packers' first offensive play of the season wasn't at the top of the list of things that bothered Aaron Rodgers after another season-opening dud. All the mental mistakes, missed...
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander blasts coaching staff after blowout loss
Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t have much of a chance to stop star Minnesota Vikings wide
Richard Sherman Trolls Wilson, Broncos About Fumbles, Loss
Sherman added to a night full of nostalgia by evoking memories of Seattle’s heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl XLIX.
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'
With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
Yardbarker
Brett Favre has some eye-opening remarks about Aaron Rodgers vs. the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers lost their Week One matchup to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7. The offensive line was, to put it mildly, terrible. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times. While that is not the most he has ever been sacked in a game, the hits he took were quite vicious. Just how vicious? Well, according to former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, they were the hardest Rodgers has ever taken.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear
Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
Yardbarker
Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
Yardbarker
49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 2 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. The Packers are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Green Bay is -475 on the...
Mike Tomlin on rookie Jaylen Warren's NFL debut: 'He didn't urinate down his leg and that's a great place to begin'
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Jaylen Warren had an inauspicious NFL debut on Sunday, recording three rushing attempts for seven yards and failing to haul in his only target. Longtime head coach Mike Tomlin discussed the Oklahoma State product's effort from Week 1 with reporters on Tuesday afternoon and had...
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
PREVIEW – Week 2: Bears @ Green Bay Packers
After an electric season opener at home, the Bears will travel north to take on Green Bay this Sunday. Unlike Chicago, the Packers fell flat in week one. Rodgers never got going on offense and the highly regarded defense allowed Kirk Cousins to run up 23 points. Could this be the turning of the tide Bears fans have been anticipating?
Browns exec, Garrett troll Baker Mayfield's 'off the leash' after the game
The Cleveland Browns barely pulled off a victory in Week 1 on the road versus QB Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield almost got his revenge with a few blown coverages by the Browns defense leading to big plays and a lead late in the fourth quarter. A questionable...
