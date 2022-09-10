ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simple 'bonding' gesture shows Prince William & Harry are taking 'baby steps' amid rift, body language expert claims

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47RRA9_0hqF3Azz00

Prince William and Prince Harry have come together to meet members of the public mourning the loss of Her Majesty The Queen.

The brothers were both joined by their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle as they stepped out to meet the public to mark the tragic loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krOug_0hqF3Azz00
The four stepped out together in a united front to greet the public claims the body language expert Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFEoq_0hqF3Azz00
The brothers simple 'bonding' gesture shows they've put their rift aside Credit: James Whatling

The Sun's body language expert, Judi James, revealed all four put on a united front and left their grievances behind them.

The newly titled Prince of Wales and Prince Harry's bond was seen as strong as ever as they entered Windsor Castle side by side.

The body language expert said: "This is a phenomenal display of unity between William and Harry. As an intentional gesture, it implies unity and some bonding prompted by mutual grief.

"Arriving and leaving together signals proximity and shared conversations and although there are no overkill displays of hugging or touch, these do look like baby steps that build on Charles’s declaration of love for his youngest son and his wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSQX4_0hqF3Azz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxZii_0hqF3Azz00

"It’s comforting to see Meghan's supportive touches on the back and partial hugs for a clearly upset Harry and the conversations between the two brothers.

"The most telling body language though is the intense mirroring rituals between William and Harry.

"Their poses and gestures are often identical, hinting and strong subliminal bonds that exist despite all the rifts."

And the newly titled Princess of Wales stepped out paying homage to Her Majesty The Queen.

Kate wore her £425 18ct gold baroque Annoushka pearl earring to meet with and share the public's grief.

White pearls are the jewellery that is officially worn during the mourning period by the family.

Both the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex wore simple black dresses for the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEg3C_0hqF3Azz00
Meghan comforts Harry at the loss of his grandmother, The Queen Credit: ©Kelvin Bruce

