Alani isn’t fat, she’s floofy. Actually, she IS on a diet. This sweet, talkative, social cat loves to be petted around her face and head and shoulders, but has some sore spots farther back from the physical stress of being a bit … extra. Alani, 5, loves other cats, and just needs a person who can be strong enough to keep her on a diet. Walk-in adopters are welcome 11 a.m. to5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, no appointment necessary at 108 Hamm Parkway in Española. Alani’s adoption fee is waived.

ESPANOLA, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO