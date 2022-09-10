New Mexico Department Of Game And Fish Conservation Officers Continue Search For Missing Tiger

Read full article on original website
Daily Postcard: Squirrel Finds Treasure On Barranca Mesa
Daily Postcard: The monsoons have given Los Alamos a good apple crop and this squirrel is spotted Wednesday enjoying the harvest on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Jonathan Dowell.
FBI: Over 1 Million Fentanyl Pills, 9 Ballistic Vests, 2 Hand Grenades, 37 Firearms, $1.8 Million Cash Seized In Operation Targeting Violent Street/Prison Gangs In Albuquerque
The Albuquerque FBI Violent Gang Task Force discovered more than $1.8 million in cash while executing 16 federal search warrants in various locations in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/FBI. FBI News:. The Albuquerque FBI Violent Gang Task Force executed 16 federal search warrants in various locations in...
Obituary: Aurita ‘June’ Bird Feb. 17, 1935 – Sept. 2, 2022
AURITA ‘JUNE’ BIRD Feb. 17, 1935 – Sept. 2, 2022. Mrs. Aurita “June” Bird passed away peacefully on September 2, 2022, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, at the age of 87 years old. June is preceded in death by her mother Theresa (Haddock), her father...
ALTSD Announces 2022 Elder Abuse Adult Protective Services Employee Of The Year
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD) has presented Dawna Reyes with the first annual Russell Cain Elder Abuse Adult Protective Services Employee of the Year Award. This award is given to an ALTSD employee within the APS division who exemplifies a commitment to...
DeVolder: Freedom From Nuisance Code Enforcement
Some years ago, I was standing outside the Los Alamos USPS and a lady remarked to an acquaintance that Los Alamos County (LAC) had the highest per capita income of any county in the USA. Having lived in large and small communities, I was singularly unimpressed with the lady’s statement.
New Mexico Small Business Investment Corp. Allocates $25 Million To Support Community Development
ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico Small Business Investment Corporation (NMSBIC) today announced that it is allocating $25 million to support small business development across the State of New Mexico. In partnership with RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM), NMSBIC will invest $25 million in an impact investment strategy that seeks...
Jack Beaty Educational Scholarship Foundation Applications Now Open To Help New Mexico Students Pay For Tuition
ALBUQUERQUE — The newly founded Jack Beaty Educational Scholarship Foundation will provide scholarships to help New Mexico students pay for tuition. An applicant must be a New Mexico resident, a high school senior, a high school graduate or have a GED equivalent with plans to enroll in an accredited two- or four-year college, university, vocational training center or polytechnic/trade school in the fall 2023 semester.
Scenes Of Evacuation Underway At Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe
Scene of an evacuation underway this morning at Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe at 1789 Central Ave. Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris told the Los Alamos Daily Post that firefighters are on scene investigating the source of a strange odor, which caused the evacuation. Check back as more details become available at ladailylost.com. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
Daily Postcard: Sun Outlines Buck’s Antler’s In Golden Glow
Daily Postcard: The morning sunlight outlines the velvety antlers of a local buck with a golden glow Sunday along Trinity Drive. Photo by Marc Bailey.
EMNRD Mining And Minerals Division Presents 2022 Excellence In Reclamation Awards
SANTA FE — The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s (EMNRD) Mining and Minerals Division (MMD) honors the Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC, as recipient of the 2022 Excellence in Reclamation Award. Instituted in 1996, the Excellence in Reclamation Award recognizes excellence and innovation in coal, hard rock...
Governor Signs Emergency Declaration For Hidalgo County Due To Severe Flooding
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Tuesday announced that she has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Hidalgo County due to recent severe flooding, making available additional funding and state resources for affected communities. The emergency declaration comes after monsoon rain events that began...
County Board Of Public Utilities Meets Virtually Today
The Los Alamos Board of Public Utilities will hold a special session at 1 p.m. Today, (Sept. 13) virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Sept. 13, 2022 Board of Public Utilities Agenda. Find the link to this meeting here.
LAHS Students Promote ‘Court For A Cause’
The LAHS 2022 Homecoming Court, Dominic Dowdy, Toni Galassi, Erin Gattis, Luke Gonzales, Abera Hettinga, Yunseo Kim, Lourdes Ledoux, Tara McDonald, Amelia Osborne, Isabelle Price, Seth Yost and Lenny Zhao. Courtesy/LAPS Foundation. Executive Director. LAPS Foundation. Los Alamos High School (LAHS) is celebrating homecoming this week as they prepare to...
Council Seeks Letters Of Interest For LACDC Board
Los Alamos County Council is seeking to fill two vacancies on the board that governs the Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC) non-profit organization. The Council is afforded this opportunity due to an existing contracted agreement with the LACDC that provides the County two seats on the board. Los...
DNCU Shares Financial Literacy Resources Across State
Del Norte Credit Union (DNCU) is bringing financial literacy education to more than 11,760 students and residents in several New Mexico counties. Students at 92 schools and the surrounding community have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device.
More Scenes From Hilltop House Hotel Demolition
A scene today of the ongoing demolition of the Hilltop House Hotel at 400 Trinity Dr. Photo by David Martinez/Building Safety Manager for Los Alamos County Community Development. Another scene today of crews demolishing the old Hilltop House Hotel at 400 Trinity Dr. Photo by David Martinez/Building Safety Manager for...
Kiwanis To Host Aluminum Collection Saturday Sept. 17
Kiwanians on the job during the July aluminum can collection event, from left, John Arrowsmith, Don Dudziak and Tim Glasco. Courtesy/Kiwanis. The Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos will be collecting and buying aluminum cans Saturday, Sept. 17 to be sent for recycling. Collection hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m....
Meet 2022 Local & State Republican Candidates Sept. 16
The Republican Party of Los Alamos (RPLA) is hosting a candidate meet and greet (very informal) to give the community a chance to talk with state and local candidates at a personal level. Constituents can ask questions, voice concerns, and discuss hopes for the future!. This will be held 8-10...
Los Alamos Light Opera Auditions Open For 2023 Show
To get to Graves Hall, enter through the double doors at the end of the parking lot and take the stairs to the second floor. Graves Hall is at the end of the hallway on the northeast end of the building. Courtesy photo. LALO News:. It’s time at last to...
Beso Jewels At Village Arts Sept. 16-17
Coral and Turquoise Silver Choker $98. Courtesy photo. Beso Jewels will be at Village Arts 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at 216 DP Road. Services:. Repairs of all types. Custom design. Gold and Silver finished jewelry, including chain...
