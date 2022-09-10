Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Shazam! Legendary Suns broadcaster Al McCoy named Grand Marshal of Fiesta Bowl Parade
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Al McCoy, the “Voice of the Suns” himself, has been named Grand Marshal of the Fiesta Bowl Parade that’s happening this December. The Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Row is a two-mile walk down Central Avenue in Phoenix that’s set for Saturday, Dec. 17. That’s two weeks before College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, to be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. This year’s theme is “Legends Made Here” and it also marks the 50th anniversary of the parade.
East Valley Tribune
Saguaro volleyball looks to make statement against St. Mary's
A new season presents new opportunities. For the Saguaro volleyball team, it has a chance to rewrite history on the court. Saguaro will host St. Mary’s on Sept.12 at 6 p.m. The two teams are very familiar with each other. Last year, they met up in a neutral tournament where the St. Mary’s Knights had the edge over Saguaro in a 2-0 victory. This season is different.
East Valley Tribune
Scottsdale ranked tops for pet-friendliness
Scottsdale is the top dog in a financial website’s study of most pet-friendly cities in the nation. The study by wallethub.com also cited Scottsdale as the best in the nation for pet health and wellness and sixth for outdoor pet-friendliness. “Scottsdale is recognized as top-dog-friendly, for many reasons,” said...
Eater
12 Indispensable, Classic Phoenix Restaurants
Phoenix enjoys a vibrant dining scene these days, but 50 years ago (heck, maybe 25), it was considered a cow town specializing in steakhouses, Mexican restaurants, and little else of any interest. Although great restaurants were harder to come by back then, they did exist.: You just had to know where to find them. From foie gras splashed with Sauternes to lobster chimichangas, here are a dozen spots that have been around at least three decades (a lifetime by Phoenix measurement), all of them still popular and vital today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
More storms on the way to Phoenix
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale convenience store sells $2.4M jackpot Arizona Lottery ticket
PHOENIX – A lucky Arizona Lottery player could be $2.4 million richer after hitting the jackpot over the weekend. The Circle K on McDowell Road near Granite Reef Road in Scottsdale sold a $1 ticket that matched all six numbers in Saturday’s The Pick drawing. The winning numbers...
phoenixmag.com
The Arizona State Fair Returns This September
The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are slowly making their way back down to sane levels, so you know what that means: It’s time for the Arizona State Fair! The Valley’s harbinger of fall is back this year with more fun food, live music and adventurous activities than ever before. From rodeos and monster trucks to trapeze acts and hypnotists, there’s something to captivate everyone in your family or friend group. On the food side, don’t miss over-the-top specialties like Cap’n Crunch fried chicken sandwiches and Hot Cheetos pizza. September 23-October 30, Thursdays-Sundays. Check online for ticket prices and specials. 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 602-252-6771, azstatefair.com.
Loving Hut Could Be Looking to Open a Peoria Restaurant
The Vegan restaurant maintains six locations in the Valley.
RELATED PEOPLE
oucampus.org
5253 W. Country Gables Dr
Clean great location 4 bedroom 2 bath home - Clean great location 4 bedroom 2 bath home.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Restaurants In Scottsdale, AZ (Something For Every Palate!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of Scottsdale is a favorite among travelers and Arizonians alike, as it is a cultural staple of the Sonoran Desert and contains a beautifully diverse culinary scene. With so many great options available it can be tricky to find the best ones to visit, especially if you are on a time crunch.
12news.com
Tropical storm Kay rainfall totals across Arizona
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. Hurricane Kay tracked northward and offshore from southern California. Despite the storm largely remaining offshore before dissipation, the area received quite a bit of rainfall over the last 48 hours. Nearly all Phoenix area rain gauges...
AZFamily
Motorcyclist hurt, suspect on the loose after road rage shooting in Glendale
New police report reveals Phoenix mass shooter was upset about pandemic, police violence. The alleged shooter's parents became concerned about his mental state a few months before the shooting after several issues had “taken a toll.”. Trial for Tucson murder reveals new details about 13-year-old girl's death. Updated: 2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Valley Tribune
Sissoo tree battle lines drawn in Scottsdale neighborhood
The battle of the Sissoo trees in the upscale Arcadia at Silverleaf neighborhood has escalated into a court battle. Tom LaPorte, a homeowner in the neighborhood, which is part of the larger DC Ranch subdivision, has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against the homeowner’s association for its efforts to get rid of the trees.
AZFamily
Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people were without power throughout metro Phoenix late Sunday night into early Monday morning as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley. SRP reported the outages on their website. At the peak of the storm system, a total of 21 outages left 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.
KTAR.com
East side of Phoenix hit by monsoon storm overnight
PHOENIX — Rain fell Friday afternoon and continued through the night in parts of the East Valley as Phoenix’s monsoon season continued. After rain hit much of the West side of the Valley Friday afternoon, as from north as New River all the way south to Queen Creek received rain overnight on the east side of town, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
ABC 15 News
Gas prices on the rise across Arizona
Despite a nationwide gas price decrease, Arizona drivers are paying more than in previous weeks. "It's been a struggle for a while," said Ashley Allard, "I have the grocery rewards so I use that when I can." According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.70....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12news.com
Recap: Storms hit northern Arizona and south of the Valley Monday
PHOENIX — Another round of strong storms hit parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday, even causing a rare tornado warning that expired at 4:30 p.m. Storm chances fade for the second half of the week, and temperatures will turn hotter. Increased moisture and energy caught up in our atmosphere will spark episodes of scattered to numerous showers and storms across Arizona.
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best Breakfast Restaurants In America (Nationwide Delights!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. America is home to several great breakfast restaurants. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so you should be treating yourself to the best restaurants to enjoy it. If you’re a breakfast fanatic, you might be wondering what the best and most popular breakfast restaurants in America are.
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs
Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
Comments / 1