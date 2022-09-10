Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Stand to Benefit Most From Coaching Change
On July 1, 2022, the Winnipeg Jets introduced Rick Bowness as the new head coach of the franchise. He takes over for Paul Maurice and Dave Lowry, who have both found new jobs across the NHL. Not only was the head coach replaced, but every person on the coaching staff is new outside of goaltending coach Wade Flaherty.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs: 3 Burning Questions for the 2022-23 Season
While it wasn’t the offseason that many had hoped for, the Toronto Maple Leafs still managed to make significant changes to their roster. They restructured their goaltending and added quality depth to their bottom-six in the hopes of being more competitive. While Rasmus Sandin’s contract remains on the to-do...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 3 Untouchable Prospects for 2022-23
After a summer of spending, the Detroit Red Wings are looking like a potential playoff team for the 2022-23 season. Therefore, we could see general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman look to make some additions during the regular season to help make the team better in the present. Although there’s no harm in doing that, he must avoid trading certain prospects, no matter the case. Here’s a look at a handful of specific prospects who he needs to make untouchable.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Failed to Execute These 2 Trades This Offseason
The Edmonton Oilers would have required more than just two much-needed trades if it weren’t for the retirement of Duncan Keith and Mike Smith landing on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Ken Holland already dealt Zack Kassian at the 2022 NHL Draft along with draft picks to move him and clear space. There is little time left before training camp opens and it may be too late in the offseason to cap off the final moves that would do the Oilers well.
The Hockey Writers
4 Candidates for Red Wings’ Alternate Captain Vacancies
For the second season in a row, the Detroit Red Wings will need to name at least two new alternate captains to support captain Dylan Larkin. Last year’s alternates, Marc Staal and Danny DeKeyser, are both no longer with the team. This shift towards a new leadership group is just another way that the Red Wings’ are receiving a makeover after a disappointing 2021-22 season.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have Extra Space & Options With Broberg on the Right Side
Although training camp hasn’t officially started, many Edmonton Oilers are back at the rink for informal skates. Several young defencemen are competing for roster spots this season, including Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen, Dmitri Samorukov, and Vincent Desharnais. As it stands, most have predicted the Oilers’ defence to look like...
The Hockey Writers
4 Fun Facts About Devils’ Miles Wood
Today Miles Wood turns 27 years old. The second longest-tenured New Jersey Devils forward made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 campaign and has appeared in 326 career games and collected 121 points (65 goals, 56 assists). Sadly he missed last season after having surgery on his right hip. He attempted to come back in late March and played three games before the decision was made to shut him down for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. There is a lot of excitement about getting a healthy Wood back on the ice, as his presence was missed last season. Here are four fun facts about the Devils’ winger.
The Hockey Writers
Flames vs. Oilers: How They Stack Up Heading Into 2022-23
What a season it was for both the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. After long stretches of at least one and often both franchises struggling to rack up wins, they both did so on what felt like a nightly basis this past season. Due to both of their strong 2021-22 campaigns, they are being regarded by the NHL community as serious Stanley Cup contenders.
The Hockey Writers
4 Things to Know About Oilers PTO Signing Justin Bailey
Last Thursday (Sept. 8), Justin Bailey signed a one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract with the Bakersfield Condors, just one day after reportedly signing a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Edmonton Oilers. The 27-year-old right wing, who has spent the last few years in the Vancouver Canucks organization, will look to showcase his abilities during Oilers training camp and prove in the preseason that he belongs on their roster.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Chicago Blackhawks
In 2022-23, the Winnipeg Jets have 26 tilts against fellow Central Division teams — four games apiece against the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and three games apiece against the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars. In anticipation of the campaign to come, our THW Jets team’s “Opponents Preview” Series takes a look at each Central Division foe.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Lock Up Breakout Star Jordan Kyrou
The St. Louis Blues locked up another breakout star to a long-term extension. Jordan Kyrou was an All-Star last season, earning him an eight-year extension with an annual average value (AAV) of $8.125 million. This is the exact same deal as his counterpart Robert Thomas. The Blues have now locked...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Detroit Red Wings
During the 2022-23 season, the Tampa Bay Lightning will play their Atlantic Division foes 26 times, including four games against the Detroit Red Wings, which includes the scheduled final game of the regular season. The Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016, when they lost in the first round to the Lightning. This year, there is optimism in the Motor City that they can break that playoff drought this season.
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens’ 3 Untouchable Prospects
The Montreal Canadiens have been building a deep prospect pool for the past three seasons, and in that pool, they have some very skilled up-and-coming prospects who should greatly help the club in the future. Most of them will be NHL players, but very few will be top stars in the league; most will play pivotal roles on the team in the middle-six for forwards or the bottom-four for defence. However, there are a few who could be future NHL stars, and they are the ones the Habs can’t afford to let go. Here is a look at Montreal’s three untouchable prospects.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 3 Best Contracts For The 2022-23 Season
In order for NHL teams to succeed, they need to have players signed to value deals. This could be anything from a breakout star who signed a contract before they hit their peak, to a bottom-six forward who provides value while making under $1 million. With the Seattle Kraken now so close to the cap ceiling, these contracts will become more valuable as they will help the organization stay competitive while being able to pay their top players what they are worth.
The Hockey Writers
4 Cool Things About Cole Caufield
Since being selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, there has been some serious hype surrounding Cole Caufield. Some of that had to do with the fact he was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens, but plenty was also simply due to his pure skill. At just 21 years old, he has already proven that he has all the tools to become a star talent at the NHL level, and is one of the key pieces in the Habs’ current rebuild.
The Hockey Writers
4 Cool Things About Patrick Kane
In some ways, it doesn’t seem all that long ago that the Chicago Blackhawks selected Patrick Kane with the first overall pick back in 2007, though a lot has happened since. The now 33-year-old has been instrumental in helping the organization win three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He has won plenty of individual hardware as well, including but not limited to a Conn Smythe, Hart and Art Ross Trophy.
The Hockey Writers
Predators: 3 Bold Predictions for the 2022-23 Season
The Nashville Predators 2021-22 regular season was one for the ages, but it came crashing down with the injury to Juuse Saros and a crushing first-round exit against the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The loss was inevitable, but the Predators crew left the playoffs with their heads held high, surpassing expectations in a season that most considered lost before it even began.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Defense Got Even Better Over the Offseason
The Carolina Hurricanes have been stockpiling elite defensemen over the past number of years, and the group got even better this offseason. With the recent additions of Brent Burns and Calvin de Haan, who signed a professional tryout (PTO) contract last week, a group that was already competitive and one of the best defense groups in the league, just got better.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Success in 2022-23 Will Again Come Down to Goaltending
The New Jersey Devils and poor goaltending: a tale as old as time, at least it’s felt that way over the last few seasons. In 2021-22, the team finished with a save percentage (SV%) of .881, the second-worst mark in the league; only the Seattle Kraken had a worse team SV%.
The Hockey Writers
Devils 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Centers
This week, Prudential Center will be filled with hopeful rookies looking to earn a spot on the New Jersey Devils’ opening-night roster. It’s an exciting week for the youngsters because the 2022 Prospects Challenge kicks off later this week at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. The next...
