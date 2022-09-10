ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OR

Comments / 2

Related
Klamath Alerts

Morning Update Van Meter Fire 9/13

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Containment has grown to 60 percent on the Van Meter Fire 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Operations Section Chief Matt Flock shared with nightshift crews that there will be less resources assigned to night shift which means that things are ramping down. He then reminded them that there was still work to be done in the southern section of the fire. The fire is in a good position on the northern divisions and crews are being moved to other priority areas around the fire.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Local emergency declared in Modoc County for Barnes Fire

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. - Modoc County Emergency Services Director Tex Dowdy is declaring a local emergency for the Barnes Fire. The Modoc County Sheriff's Office said the declaration will be in front of the board of supervisors on Tuesday to be ratified and then sent to the state. The resolution...
MODOC COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 5:00 P.M. SATURDAY

An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 5:00 p.m. Saturday for Douglas, Josephine, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate to unhealthy levels at times. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, OR
State
California State
Modoc County, CA
Government
County
Lake County, OR
City
Cedarville, CA
Lake County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
County
Modoc County, CA
State
Oregon State
Lakeview, OR
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fort Bidwell, CA
City
Lakeview, CA
City
Davis Creek, CA
lakecountyexam.com

Lake County's new code enforcement officer reports progress

Lake County’s newest code enforcement officer, Todd Smith, who started the job in July, has been hard at work facilitating cleanup at properties around Lakeview. He shared an update with the Lake County Commissioners on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and provided a number of before and after pictures documenting code enforcement progress so far.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Van Meter fire blows up to 2,448 acres, four buildings burned

KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 10:10 am. Note: A previous version of this story said the Van Meter fire burned at 3,500 acres. New mapping from the Type 1 incident management team who assumed command of the fire at 6:00 pm Thursday night acquired a more accurate reading of the fire, which is at 2448 acres.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Van Meter Fire PM Update for September 8, 2022

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 3, led by Incident Commander Tyler McCarty, took command of the Van Meter Fire earlier this evening. The IMT was brought in to relieve local resources and add capacity as the firefighting organization continues to increase from resources throughout the region.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Fire Watch#Firewatch#Modoc County Sheriff#The U S Forest Service#The Barnes Fire#Usfs#Willow Ranch
klamathcounty.org

ROAD CLOSURE DUE TO FIRE ACTIVITY

Webber Road and South Poe Valley Road will be closed until further notice due to recent fire activity. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid delays. For additional questions or concerns, please contact Jeremy Morris, Klamath County Public Works Director at 541-883-4696.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Citizens' group interrogating voters in Klamath County

More than ten residents of Klamath County have reported to the clerk’s office that the group came to their door and asked them questions about their voter registration and voting record. They sometimes referred to themselves as “an integrity group.”. Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long said some residents...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy