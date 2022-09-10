Read full article on original website
Related
Morning Update Van Meter Fire 9/13
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Containment has grown to 60 percent on the Van Meter Fire 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Operations Section Chief Matt Flock shared with nightshift crews that there will be less resources assigned to night shift which means that things are ramping down. He then reminded them that there was still work to be done in the southern section of the fire. The fire is in a good position on the northern divisions and crews are being moved to other priority areas around the fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Local emergency declared in Modoc County for Barnes Fire
MODOC COUNTY, Calif. - Modoc County Emergency Services Director Tex Dowdy is declaring a local emergency for the Barnes Fire. The Modoc County Sheriff's Office said the declaration will be in front of the board of supervisors on Tuesday to be ratified and then sent to the state. The resolution...
KTVL
Infighting, accusations disrupting small Klamath County fire department
Klamath County, OR — A group in Klamath County is sounding the alarm about their own fire department. Rocky Point is a small, unincorporated community with just a few hundred people, but its tiny, volunteer-run department is being driven apart by serious conflicts within the town. One of the...
kqennewsradio.com
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 5:00 P.M. SATURDAY
An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 5:00 p.m. Saturday for Douglas, Josephine, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate to unhealthy levels at times. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County's new code enforcement officer reports progress
Lake County’s newest code enforcement officer, Todd Smith, who started the job in July, has been hard at work facilitating cleanup at properties around Lakeview. He shared an update with the Lake County Commissioners on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and provided a number of before and after pictures documenting code enforcement progress so far.
KTVL
Van Meter fire blows up to 2,448 acres, four buildings burned
KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 10:10 am. Note: A previous version of this story said the Van Meter fire burned at 3,500 acres. New mapping from the Type 1 incident management team who assumed command of the fire at 6:00 pm Thursday night acquired a more accurate reading of the fire, which is at 2448 acres.
Klamath Falls News
Van Meter Fire PM Update for September 8, 2022
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 3, led by Incident Commander Tyler McCarty, took command of the Van Meter Fire earlier this evening. The IMT was brought in to relieve local resources and add capacity as the firefighting organization continues to increase from resources throughout the region.
actionnewsnow.com
Sheriff: Evacuation advisories extended to Ft. Bidwell community for Barnes Fire in Modoc County
MODOC COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation advisories have been issued Wednesday evening for the Barnes Fire in Modoc County by the Modoc County Sheriff's Office. The fire is now 1500 acres in size and is burning in the Modoc National Forest. Just before 6:00 p.m. officials from the sheriff's office said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klamathcounty.org
ROAD CLOSURE DUE TO FIRE ACTIVITY
Webber Road and South Poe Valley Road will be closed until further notice due to recent fire activity. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid delays. For additional questions or concerns, please contact Jeremy Morris, Klamath County Public Works Director at 541-883-4696.
ijpr.org
Citizens' group interrogating voters in Klamath County
More than ten residents of Klamath County have reported to the clerk’s office that the group came to their door and asked them questions about their voter registration and voting record. They sometimes referred to themselves as “an integrity group.”. Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long said some residents...
Comments / 2