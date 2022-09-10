COVINGTON — A policy governing leases of county-owned facilities gained approval Tuesday night after months of deliberation and discussion. The public facilities policy was first proposed in May after Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims said it became apparent that there was no lease governing the use of at least one county facility and that those that did have leases were not consistent. Sims said the policy was needed to provide uniformity in the way that facilities are managed.

