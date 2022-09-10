Read full article on original website
Georgia vs South Carolina Odds, Betting Line, and Trends
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are currently 29.6 points better than every opponent on their schedule according to the Football Power Index. That includes this week's opponent, the South Carolina Gamecocks. Georgia's recent history with the Gamecocks would indicate that this massive talent advantage in favor of the Bulldogs...
HEALTH SCORES: Sept. 6 - Sept. 9
♦ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3147 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Sept. 6; Follow-up; 99/A.
Conyers, Rockdale County to mitigate methane emissions at old landfill
CONYERS — Conyers has approved an intergovernmental agreement with Rockdale County to cover methane remediation work at the old landfill on Miller Bottom Road. The city and county have been instructed by the state Environmental Protection Division to develop and implement a methane mitigation plan to address methane releases at certain monitoring points that exceed allowable concentrations. Landfills are required to be monitoried for 30 years post-closure in Georgia.
Covington man held in shooting death of Conyers resident
CONYERS — A Conyers man is dead and a Covington man is in jail after a confrontation that apparently started with a video from a Ring home security camera. Fernando Soloman, 20, of a Tall Oaks apartments address, was shot and killed Sept. 8; Zaire Cortell Watson, 22, of Upper River Road in Covington, has been charged with aggravated assault, murder and felony murder in connection with the shooting.
UPDATE: RCSO: Conyers man shot, killed over Door Dash delivery
CONYERS — A Conyers man is dead and a Covington man is in jail after a confrontation that apparently resulted from a Door Dash delivery that went to the wrong address. Fernando Soloman, 20, of a Tall Oaks apartments address, was shot and killed Sept. 8; Zaire Cortell Watson, 22, of Upper River Road in Covington, has been charged with aggravated assault, murder and felony murder in connection with the shooting.
Body found in car alongside I-20 westbound
COVINGTON — The body of a woman was found Monday inside a vehicle that is similar to one driven by a missing Covington woman. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the car found by deputies in woods off Interstate 20 has some similarities to the vehicle driven by Yolanda Brown, 53, when she was last seen Sept. 2. The car was found off I-20 westbound, just west of Alcovy Road.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Donald George Reed, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Laurel Lee Reed Personal Representative's Address: 109 Shadow Lake DR Conyers GA 30094 This 23 day of August, 2022. 908-81272, 9/14,21,28,10/5,2022.
Rockdale Public Schools announces school-level Teachers of the Year
CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools is celebrating its school-level 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year. These exemplary teachers are recognized as professionals who go above and beyond for their students, peers and community. The RCPS Teacher of the Year Celebration is scheduled to be held in October. This ceremony...
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12, 2022:. • Randy Small, 36, Rockview Lane, Conyers; open container, DUI - alcohol, no license on...
PHOTOS: These dogs and cats are up for adoption at the Newton County Animal Shelter
Every adoptable animal deserves a permanent, responsible and loving home. These animals are up for adoption at the Newton County Animal Shelter. Act quickly as pets may only be held for a short amount of time.
Newton County OKs leases for county facilities
COVINGTON — A policy governing leases of county-owned facilities gained approval Tuesday night after months of deliberation and discussion. The public facilities policy was first proposed in May after Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims said it became apparent that there was no lease governing the use of at least one county facility and that those that did have leases were not consistent. Sims said the policy was needed to provide uniformity in the way that facilities are managed.
Conyers OKs moratorium on permits for drinking places, nightclubs
CONYERS — A moratorium on the issuance of new permits for on-premises consumption of alcohol at drinking places and nightclubs has been approved by the Conyers City Council. The moratorium also applies to special use permits for rezoning for nightclubs and drinking places and business licenses for those establishments.
Covington man charged with killing ex-wife, boyfriend during custody exchange
COVINGTON — A Covington man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and her boyfriend in front of his 15-year-old daughter during a custody exchange Sunday night. Sgt. Jack Redlinger said Marquez Smith, 34, has been arrested in the shootings that took place as the ex-wife and boyfriend returned the teenager to her father’s home on Pebble Lane at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
