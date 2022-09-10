ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Early morning fire stopped on side of the road

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is investigating an early morning fire that broke out in north Redding. The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. It was contained to a very small spot of dry grass off of Keswick Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to 1,600 PG&E customers in Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. 11:17 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,600 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville area, according to the PG&E outage. Just after 11 a.m., the power was restored. At about 7:39 a.m., 1,656 customers lost power along Highway 162. Customers who live near Lincoln Street and Oroville...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital

CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
CHICO, CA
kymkemp.com

Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire

On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
chicosol.org

Lawsuits over groundwater plans can proceed

Lawsuits challenging the validity of Groundwater Sustainability Plans (GSPs) in Glenn, Colusa, and Butte counties will be allowed to proceed after three judges separately overruled efforts by local groundwater authorities to dismiss the cases based on legal technicalities. In an Aug. 23 order, Colusa County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A....
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
chicosol.org

Law enforcement’s killing ‘playbook’ revealed

I’d like to plug an important, disturbing and highly instructive film that gets at some little-known truths about police killings and is now available for viewing online: “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez.”. “3 Seconds in October” was produced and directed by Ron Rogers and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power is back on for 2,937 PG&E customers in Orland area

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 12:54 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored for 2,937 PG&E customers in the Orland area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out for the original 2,937 customers at around 11:10 a.m., and power was restored shortly before 11 p.m.
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Butte County man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

“On 9/4/2022 at about 5:33 AM, Chico Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Orange Street for a reported stabbing. Officers contacted the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. A suspect description was obtained,...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Highway 32 [Chico, CA]

Chico Man Injured in Pedestrian Collision near West East Avenue. The incident occurred just before 1:45 p.m., near West East Avenue and North Lindo Avenue. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a male pedestrian in the area. Medics arrived and transported the male victim to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
CHICO, CA
crimevoice.com

Redding PD seizes large amount of fentanyl; suspect arrested

Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “In July of 2022, the officers of the Redding Police Department Bike Team initiated an investigation into a person responsible for delivering fentanyl into Downtown Redding, Hilltop Drive, and surrounding areas. Fentanyl use has been identified as a growing problem throughout the Hilltop Drive and Downtown areas. The investigation identified Tara Detrant (34 years of Anderson) as a possible suspect. On September 1st, 2022, the RPD Bike Team, with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Shasta Inter-Agency Narcotics Task Force (SINTF), conducted a traffic stop on Detrant’s vehicle. A search warrant was served on Detrant’s vehicle which resulted in officers locating approximately 10 ounces of fentanyl and other items of narcotic paraphernalia.
REDDING, CA

