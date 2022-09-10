Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Local receives citation after igniting vegetation fire in Shingletown on Monday
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — CAL FIRE Law Enforcement issued a citation to a local in Shingletown for burning during a burn suspension on Monday morning. According to CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County, their firefighters responded to reports of a vegetation fire burning off of Wilson Hill Road. Firefighters arrived...
actionnewsnow.com
Early morning fire stopped on side of the road
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is investigating an early morning fire that broke out in north Redding. The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. It was contained to a very small spot of dry grass off of Keswick Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to 1,600 PG&E customers in Butte County
OROVILLE, Calif. 11:17 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,600 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville area, according to the PG&E outage. Just after 11 a.m., the power was restored. At about 7:39 a.m., 1,656 customers lost power along Highway 162. Customers who live near Lincoln Street and Oroville...
actionnewsnow.com
Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital
CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
shastascout.org
Sheriff’s Office Provides Little Response To New Distribution of Antisemitic Materials In City Of Shasta Lake
Before 7 am on the morning of August 18, Jennie Dougherty says she was walking in her neighborhood in the City of Shasta Lake when she noticed flyers on the doorsteps of many of her neighbors’ houses. “I started walking around 6:20 and it didn’t hit me (what I...
actionnewsnow.com
Dollar General in Oroville evacuated due to smoking AC unit Sunday
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they evacuated the Dollar General on 3rd Street in Oroville on Sunday as a precaution due to a smoking AC unit on the roof. The fire was contained to a refrigeration unit, and all but one engine has returned to quarters.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrest man for human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A Contra Costa County man was taken into custody by detectives from the Anderson Police Department after an investigation revealed the man had been involved in human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County. On Tuesday, detectives with the Anderson Police Department headed down to Contra Costa...
kymkemp.com
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
actionnewsnow.com
Oct. 1 set to be grand opening for Glenn County's low cost pet clinic
ORLAND, Calif. - One woman's effort to set up a low cost pet clinic in Glenn County has finally paid off. A building has been secured and it is just days awhile from opening. The clinic is set to open on October 1, 2022, it will be located in the heart of Orland.
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound I-5 traffic returns to normal after police activity in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 11:02 A.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was diverted onto South Bonnyview Road due to police activity on the overpass Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 11 a.m., traffic returned to normal. It is not clear what the police activity was for. This is a...
chicosol.org
Lawsuits over groundwater plans can proceed
Lawsuits challenging the validity of Groundwater Sustainability Plans (GSPs) in Glenn, Colusa, and Butte counties will be allowed to proceed after three judges separately overruled efforts by local groundwater authorities to dismiss the cases based on legal technicalities. In an Aug. 23 order, Colusa County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A....
chicosol.org
Law enforcement’s killing ‘playbook’ revealed
I’d like to plug an important, disturbing and highly instructive film that gets at some little-known truths about police killings and is now available for viewing online: “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez.”. “3 Seconds in October” was produced and directed by Ron Rogers and...
Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
actionnewsnow.com
GCSO: Employee placed on administrative leave for criminal misconduct investigation
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An employee at the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative leave as they are a suspect in a criminal misconduct investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the employee is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and...
actionnewsnow.com
Power is back on for 2,937 PG&E customers in Orland area
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 12:54 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored for 2,937 PG&E customers in the Orland area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out for the original 2,937 customers at around 11:10 a.m., and power was restored shortly before 11 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
crimevoice.com
Butte County man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
“On 9/4/2022 at about 5:33 AM, Chico Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Orange Street for a reported stabbing. Officers contacted the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. A suspect description was obtained,...
krcrtv.com
Rotary Haunted House Event to spook Turtle Bay Monolith visitors for Halloween
REDDING, Calif. — "First 5 Shasta" presents a brand new Halloween event for the whole family. The "Rotary Haunted House Event" is coming to the parking lot of the Sheraton Hotel at the Turtle Bay Monolith from Oct. 26-31. This event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m....
L.A. Weekly
Man Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Highway 32 [Chico, CA]
Chico Man Injured in Pedestrian Collision near West East Avenue. The incident occurred just before 1:45 p.m., near West East Avenue and North Lindo Avenue. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a male pedestrian in the area. Medics arrived and transported the male victim to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
crimevoice.com
Redding PD seizes large amount of fentanyl; suspect arrested
Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “In July of 2022, the officers of the Redding Police Department Bike Team initiated an investigation into a person responsible for delivering fentanyl into Downtown Redding, Hilltop Drive, and surrounding areas. Fentanyl use has been identified as a growing problem throughout the Hilltop Drive and Downtown areas. The investigation identified Tara Detrant (34 years of Anderson) as a possible suspect. On September 1st, 2022, the RPD Bike Team, with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Shasta Inter-Agency Narcotics Task Force (SINTF), conducted a traffic stop on Detrant’s vehicle. A search warrant was served on Detrant’s vehicle which resulted in officers locating approximately 10 ounces of fentanyl and other items of narcotic paraphernalia.
