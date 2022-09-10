MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- This past weekend at New Jersey Motorsports Park, Tyler O’Hara battled through rain-soaked conditions to finish second in the Main Event, earning the necessary points to capture the 2022 Mission King of the Baggers (KOTB) Championship for Indian Motorcycle Racing and S&S ® Cycle. This is the second KOTB Championship in three years for O’Hara and the Indian Motorcycle Racing-S&S team in the increasingly popular MotoAmerican bagger-racing class. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005272/en/ Indian Motorcycle Racing – Tyler O’Hara (Photo: Business Wire)

MOTORSPORTS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO