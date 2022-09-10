ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler O’Hara Captures 2022 MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Championship for Indian Motorcycle Racing and S&S Cycle

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- This past weekend at New Jersey Motorsports Park, Tyler O’Hara battled through rain-soaked conditions to finish second in the Main Event, earning the necessary points to capture the 2022 Mission King of the Baggers (KOTB) Championship for Indian Motorcycle Racing and S&S ® Cycle. This is the second KOTB Championship in three years for O’Hara and the Indian Motorcycle Racing-S&S team in the increasingly popular MotoAmerican bagger-racing class. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005272/en/ Indian Motorcycle Racing – Tyler O’Hara (Photo: Business Wire)
CHICAGO WHITE SOX TEAM UP WITH TICKETMANAGER TO OFFER BUSINESS CLIENTS BEST-IN-CLASS TECHNOLOGY FOR MANAGING TICKET PLANS

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- The Chicago White Sox today announced TicketManager, a leading event and guest management platform empowering companies to make client entertainment easy, as the organization’s official corporate ticket management partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005265/en/ Chicago White Sox Announce TicketManager as Official Corporate Ticket Management Partner (Graphic: Business Wire)
