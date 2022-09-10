When Will Power won his first championship in 2014, it was the culmination of a six-year battle between his world-destroying speed and his own tendencies to squander that pace. He had to learn ovals the hard way, going from winless on ovals until his fourth season in the series to an Indianapolis 500 winner by 2018. When he finally put it all together to win that title, it seemed like the floodgates had finally opened.

