Eater
The Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant and Bar Openings to Track Around San Diego
Even as temperatures cool and San Diego heads toward fall, there are still plenty of new openings to get excited about before the close of 2022. This year has already gifted us with compelling debuts, including Golden Hill’s nationally recognized Kingfisher, and several more buzzed-about restaurants, from White Rice in Normal Heights to Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla’s Paradisaea, that are due to arrive any day now.
Port of San Diego prepares for biggest cruise season since 2010
The Port of San Diego is set to begin its busiest cruise season since 2010, with all sailing at or near full capacity and a 45% increase over last year.
kusi.com
San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
visitcarlsbad.com
ArtWalk Carlsbad is Back in September 2022
Outdoor art festivals might sound like a trend from past decades. But let’s be real – when it comes down to it, these past decades are currently trending and art festivals haven’t gone anywhere. New art fairs continue to spring up all over the world. Many take place over the course of multiple days, giving artists a space to display their work and make money while they’re at it. Art fairs are also culturally enriching, educational and are a forum for both unique and classic art forms.
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
kusi.com
Mayor Gloria extends safe parking program to 24 hours
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homelessness continues to be a growing issue in San Diego following the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Gloria’s efforts to combat the problem have included the designation of large parking lots across San Diego for those living in their cars to park overnight.
San Diego spot makes ‘best new restaurants’ list by Bon Appétit
Fair warning: Reading any further may make your stomach growl.
thevistapress.com
Kids Free San Diego is Back This October!
This October, kids and their families can enjoy awesome autumn weather and San Diego Kids Free fun with deals from our partners below on attractions, meals and more!. LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT – Get a FREE child ticket with paid adult hopper ticket. AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® families ages 2-12, plus enjoy your choice of SEA LIFE® Aquarium or LEGOLAND Water Park.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
NBC San Diego
A Souplantation Concept Restaurant is Opening in La Mesa – Slowly. Here's What We Know
When Souplantation closed all locations nationwide amid the onset of the pandemic in 2020, it took the La Mesa location with it. But the community never forgot. An adult daycare center decided to lease the vacated spot. For a while afterward, the “Souplantation” sign remained outside. Almost every...
Miramar Air Show is back! | Here's what you need to know
SAN DIEGO — Be sure to watch CBS 8 at 6 p.m. all week starting on Sep. 19 for special preview coverage on the Miramar Air Show!. And, catch Heather Myers and Carlo Cecchetto LIVE from Miramar on a special edition of “The FOUR” on Friday, Sep. 23 at 4 p.m. on CBS 8.
streetfoodblog.com
La Costa Wine Firm’s huge world of wines
Frank and I had the pleasure of visiting Michelle Velchek’s La Costa Wine Firm in The Beacon buying middle in Carlsbad. The middle is rising month-to-month with new retailers and eating places, together with large names, reminiscent of Steak ‘n Shake and Sweetgreen, and smaller retailers, reminiscent of La Costa Wine and The Clever Ox, a butcher store that additionally serves sandwiches from 10A a.m. to five p.m. every day.
Developers paid $1.8B to San Diego communities, but few reap benefits
Karla Dagdag and her daughter walk along a dirt and rock trail toward the Paradise Hills skate park, the path kicking up on their shoes. The nearby playground is sandy with rusty swings and climbing bars and paint-peeled picnic tables, including one with graffiti on it. Their local park, which...
‘Selling Sunset’s Vanessa Villela Marries Nick Hardy In ‘Cinematic’ San Diego Ceremony
Vanessa Villela is a married woman! The Selling Sunset star exchanged vows with creative director Nick Hardy in San Diego, CA on Sept. 3. The lovebirds’ special day took place at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar and they looked incredible in their wedding attire, which included a strapless white dress for the bride and a classic tuxedo for the groom.
Car found submerged in Mission Bay
A car was found submerged in Mission Bay Tuesday morning, but divers found no one inside, authorities said.
WATCH: Massive Whale Shark Captured On Video Spotted Off San Diego Coast
In an extremely rare moment, bystanders in San Diego were lucky enough to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event: seeing a whale shark swim freely. The magical moment occurred on Labor Day and was captured by Captain Bryan McGrory, who steers the ship for San Diego Whale Watch. It happened on Labor Day with 149 people aboard who could witness the majestic sea creature.
San Diego beaches placed under a rain advisory
A general rain advisory has been issued for all San Diego beaches – due to rainfall from Tropical Storm Kay.
Mission Valley safe parking lot open 24 hours
The City of San Diego is hoping to ease the burden of homeless individuals living in their cars. The safe parking lot in Mission Valley is now open 24 hours.
Eater
Orange County’s Outstanding Bubble Tea Shop Expanding to San Diego
Named by Eater LA as one of the four most extraordinary boba tea specialists in all of Southern California, where its three shops in Irvine and Chino Hills frequently draw hour-long lines, Omomo Tea Shoppe is venturing south to San Diego where it’s joining the high-caliber mix food and drink at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
todaynftnews.com
Soapy Joe launched NFT promotion to drive its sales
Big brands like Nike, and Adidas and luxury fashion brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton have already dipped their toes in the NFTs. These companies are launching their virtual wearables, NFT collections, and fashion shows on metaverse. However, no one would have imagined a car wash company to enter the...
