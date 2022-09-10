ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Eater

The Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant and Bar Openings to Track Around San Diego

Even as temperatures cool and San Diego heads toward fall, there are still plenty of new openings to get excited about before the close of 2022. This year has already gifted us with compelling debuts, including Golden Hill’s nationally recognized Kingfisher, and several more buzzed-about restaurants, from White Rice in Normal Heights to Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla’s Paradisaea, that are due to arrive any day now.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
visitcarlsbad.com

ArtWalk Carlsbad is Back in September 2022

Outdoor art festivals might sound like a trend from past decades. But let’s be real – when it comes down to it, these past decades are currently trending and art festivals haven’t gone anywhere. New art fairs continue to spring up all over the world. Many take place over the course of multiple days, giving artists a space to display their work and make money while they’re at it. Art fairs are also culturally enriching, educational and are a forum for both unique and classic art forms.
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Gloria extends safe parking program to 24 hours

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homelessness continues to be a growing issue in San Diego following the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Gloria’s efforts to combat the problem have included the designation of large parking lots across San Diego for those living in their cars to park overnight.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Kids Free San Diego is Back This October!

This October, kids and their families can enjoy awesome autumn weather and San Diego Kids Free fun with deals from our partners below on attractions, meals and more!. LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT – Get a FREE child ticket with paid adult hopper ticket. AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® families ages 2-12, plus enjoy your choice of SEA LIFE® Aquarium or LEGOLAND Water Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Miramar Air Show is back! | Here's what you need to know

SAN DIEGO — Be sure to watch CBS 8 at 6 p.m. all week starting on Sep. 19 for special preview coverage on the Miramar Air Show!. And, catch Heather Myers and Carlo Cecchetto LIVE from Miramar on a special edition of “The FOUR” on Friday, Sep. 23 at 4 p.m. on CBS 8.
SAN DIEGO, CA
streetfoodblog.com

La Costa Wine Firm’s huge world of wines

Frank and I had the pleasure of visiting Michelle Velchek’s La Costa Wine Firm in The Beacon buying middle in Carlsbad. The middle is rising month-to-month with new retailers and eating places, together with large names, reminiscent of Steak ‘n Shake and Sweetgreen, and smaller retailers, reminiscent of La Costa Wine and The Clever Ox, a butcher store that additionally serves sandwiches from 10A a.m. to five p.m. every day.
CARLSBAD, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Whale Shark Captured On Video Spotted Off San Diego Coast

In an extremely rare moment, bystanders in San Diego were lucky enough to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event: seeing a whale shark swim freely. The magical moment occurred on Labor Day and was captured by Captain Bryan McGrory, who steers the ship for San Diego Whale Watch. It happened on Labor Day with 149 people aboard who could witness the majestic sea creature.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Orange County’s Outstanding Bubble Tea Shop Expanding to San Diego

Named by Eater LA as one of the four most extraordinary boba tea specialists in all of Southern California, where its three shops in Irvine and Chino Hills frequently draw hour-long lines, Omomo Tea Shoppe is venturing south to San Diego where it’s joining the high-caliber mix food and drink at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
todaynftnews.com

Soapy Joe launched NFT promotion to drive its sales

Big brands like Nike, and Adidas and luxury fashion brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton have already dipped their toes in the NFTs. These companies are launching their virtual wearables, NFT collections, and fashion shows on metaverse. However, no one would have imagined a car wash company to enter the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

