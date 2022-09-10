Read full article on original website
Hokiesports.com
Tech’s ACC men’s basketball schedule announced
BLACKSBURG — The Atlantic Coast Conference revealed the 2022-23 men's basketball schedule Tuesday afternoon, with Virginia Tech opening its league slate at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 4 vs. North Carolina. In all, the Hokies host six ACC weekend games to go along with a Big Monday showdown vs....
Hokiesports.com
Virginia Tech announces women’s basketball schedule Wednesday
BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech women's basketball head coach Kenny Brooks announced the Hokies' 2022-23 non-conference schedule Wednesday morning, concurrently with the ACC office's release of the conference slate. The Hokies will start the campaign at home with three consecutive games on Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum beginning Monday,...
Hokiesports.com
Tech downs Northern Colorado, 5-2
BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech took control of the pitch in a 5-2 win against Northern Colorado on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Thompson Field. The Hokies' win improves their record to 6-1-1 overall. Freshman Taylor Price scored her fifth goal of the season and is now tied with Tori Powell...
Hokiesports.com
First Look: Virginia Tech vs. Wofford
Following a convincing 27-10 win over ACC foe Boston College Saturday night, Virginia Tech football's three-game homestand continues as Wofford visits Lane Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 17. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET, and tickets are still available starting at $50. This weekend's contest will also be Tech's annual...
Hokiesports.com
Notable Numbers: Virginia Tech vs. Boston College
Virginia Tech football's defense was a menace Saturday night in Lane Stadium, reviving the ol' adage of the Terror Dome. For some, it felt like old-school Hokie football, with a terrorizing defense playing fast and free and an offense striking for big plays to keep the opponent on its toes. Following the game, there were some notable statistics that stood out. For those tidbits, view below.
Hokiesports.com
New Virginia Tech football season ticket orders now available for 2023 season
After kicking off the 2022 home slate with a victory over conference foe Boston College, Virginia Tech Athletics is excited to announce that new season ticket orders for the 2023 football campaign are now available. For as little as 10% down (if ordered in September), plus the required Hokie Scholarship Fund per seat gift, fans can lock in their spot in Lane Stadium for all six home games. Payment plan options are available for both season tickets and Hokie Scholarship Fund gifts.
Hokiesports.com
Get to know U.S. National Team member: AJ Pouch
1. At what age did you start swimming? What motivated you to start?. AP: I was actually FORCED into swimming at 12 years old. The reason it was swim and not any other sport was because my twin sister, Rose Pouch, was on a club team, and my mom liked the work she was doing. After a couple of meets, I realized I really liked the sport and wanted to keep pursuing it.
