Pitt Unsettled on Third QB to Replace Kedon Slovis, Nick Patti, If Needed
The Pitt Panthers are still figuring out who will play quarterback this week if their starters can't go.
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Takes Blame for Kedon Slovis Injury
Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi called himself "a dumba**" for not running out the first half clock against Tennessee.
Graham Harrell pleased with the progress of Marchiol, other QBs
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels currently sits in the Top 25 nationally in several passing categories, throwing for 569 yards and five touchdowns through two games, despite being one of only a handful of quarterbacks to have played two Power Five teams so far. That's great for the current status of the quarterback position, but what about the future? Head Coach Neal Brown said before the season that he was confident in the "present and the future" at the position. This week, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell gave an update on the latter, detailing the leaps that true freshman Nicco Marchiol has made already in his career. Check it out in the video above.
Shane Lyons issues statement on Neal Brown
Shane Lyons has issued a statement on the Mountaineer Football program, as well as Head Coach Neal Brown. The West Virginia University Athletic Director did not put the statement out publicly, or release it to local media. Instead, he issued it in response to an Associated Press story by John Raby.
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center
Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
Exclusive video shows moments football players allegedly hazed 5 teammates at Mohawk High School
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 obtained exclusive cell phone video from inside the Mohawk High School gymnasium where upperclassmen were alleged to have assaulted five underage teens on the football team. The video was taken during what the student-athletes call “nap time” — the time between morning and afternoon practice at the end of the summer.
Leave Your Diet at Home For Pittsburgh’s First Donut Festival
Get ready for a party that would make Homer Simpson stand up and shout “Woo-hoo!”. The inaugural Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cathedral Room at Saint Nicholas, an event space on Dithridge Street in Oakland. Tickets go on sale at the end of September. Consider the deep-fried festivities an early Christmas gift from Bobalky & Gnocchi.
Iorio Takes Possession of Butler Stations
The locally-owned cluster of three radio stations licensed to Butler is now officially under new ownership. Frank Iorio’s Pittsburgh Radio Partners took possession of WBUT-AM, WISR-AM, and WLER-FM, along with the two FM translators for the AM stations, as of the start of September. According to Radio Business Report, the transaction was for $1.8 million.
Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?
Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
Joseph Sabino Mistick: We could use a little of Jack Bogut's storytelling these days
When Jack Bogut was the king of morning radio in Pittsburgh, waking up to your favorite station was not as scary as it is these days. We always seem to be on the brink of something terrible or faced with something terrible that happened overnight — political violence, mass shootings, the pandemic — but it wasn’t always like that.
Pitt, UPMC officials tap Dr. Freddie Fu recruit to fill 'irreplaceable' doctor's orthopedic roles
The University of Pittsburgh and UPMC ended a yearlong search Monday for a successor for Dr. Freddie Fu, who helped catapult orthopedics at the university and health system to international renown during his tenure, which ran from 1998 until his death in 2021. Officials have tapped Dr. MaCalus V. Hogan...
Local Attorney Recalls Meeting King Charles III
Tributes continue to pour in for Queen Elizabeth II, but now, many are eyes on King Charles III as he begins his reign. Erie attorney, John Mizner recalled meeting the then Prince of Wales when he visited Pittsburgh in the late 1980's. "It was a very interesting experience one that...
10 Black musicians who put Pittsburgh on the map
Pittsburgh’s status as a city of great jazz and musical innovation began with the contributions of many Black artists in the 20th century. These leaders transformed America’s relationship with music and helped make Pittsburgh a thriving musical hub. Pittsburgh’s vibrant music scene is alive and well today. Many...
Smokin Ghosts BBQ Specializes In Down-Home Grub With A Side Of Spirits
During the early days of the pandemic, when workers disappeared from office buildings, Smokin Ghosts BBQ food truck began haunting neighborhoods throughout the region. “When Covid hit, it knocked everybody out of the industrial park, so we went into these 60-home communities,” says Don Garrett, who owns the business with his wife, Lori. “That’s how we were able to survive.”
10 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from Bellevue’s Brickvue to the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival
Photo above by Xavi Cabrera used by permission via Unsplash. Now that all the area schools are back in full swing, it’s time to condense all that family-togetherness into the weekend. Whether you’re looking for a small, quiet event or a busy fall festival, there are so many things to do in Pittsburgh (and beyond) that are just right for your family this weekend.
Lawrenceville shooting leads to discovery of marijuana growing operation inside home
PITTSBURGH — Inside 5233 1/2 Keystone St. in Lawrenceville lived a couple and their kids. Neighbors say they seemed pretty nice, but on Friday afternoon, the husband shot at his wife and her friend as they ran for safety. Police say it was what they found inside the home...
Fall Festivals Near Me: Pittsburgh Fall Festivals 2022
It’s one of the most fun times of year – Fall festival season in Pittsburgh! Farms all across western Pennsylvania are opening their doors for Fall festivals, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, hayrides, and special events over the next two months. These family-friendly farm events are sometimes weather-dependent, so...
Love to Shop Local? Where to Find 4 Makers This Fall
Compostable Artifacts specializes in eco-friendly bath products that range from natural soaps to lotions. All items are handcrafted using natural products such as coconut oil, olive oil and essential oils. Compostable Artifacts will be at the Saturday Night Market — a weekly outdoor pop-up shopping market that runs through October — on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 in Market Square, Downtown.
These Stunning Pittsburgh Cookie Table Displays Take the Cake
There can only be one winner, but there can never be too many cookie tables. View the submissions below that deserve some recognition. Email Weddings Editor Lauren Davidson at ldavidson@pittsburghmagazine.com to enter your own cookie table for our biannual contest! The winner will appear in our Spring 2023 Weddings issue.
