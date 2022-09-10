West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels currently sits in the Top 25 nationally in several passing categories, throwing for 569 yards and five touchdowns through two games, despite being one of only a handful of quarterbacks to have played two Power Five teams so far. That's great for the current status of the quarterback position, but what about the future? Head Coach Neal Brown said before the season that he was confident in the "present and the future" at the position. This week, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell gave an update on the latter, detailing the leaps that true freshman Nicco Marchiol has made already in his career. Check it out in the video above.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO