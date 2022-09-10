Most people look forward to the first cool night of the year after a long, sweltering summer. But those people don’t live with my two dogs. Every year at the end of the summer, the air conditioning goes off and the absence of white noise has my dogs on high alert for any foreign noise occurring outside my cracked window. One crunch of a leaf is enough to set them off like sleeper agents whose code word has just been activated. Before I had dogs, I couldn’t wait for the whirr of white noise to cease, but now, instead of a sweet autumnal silence, I’m left with the Fall Call of my barking dogs.

