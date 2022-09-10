ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
topdogtips.com

Best Mixed Breed Dogs for Seniors: Your Ultimate Guide

Getting a mixed-breed dog for the seniors in our family may just be the best gift you can give them to celebrate their retirement day. Mixed breeds will not only be the perfect companion dogs for Nan and Gramps, but they can also help them stay in shape physically, mentally, and even socially.
PETS
Lakeland Gazette

5 Ways to Give Hands-on Help to Community Cats

As a leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, Alley Cat Allies’ mission is to unify advocates worldwide on behalf of all cats, whether they live indoors with people or outdoors with their feline families. Because when compassionate people like you are empowered to take impactful...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Policy And Public Affairs#Scottish#Habri#Shop
petpress.net

10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone

Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
PETS
1470 WFNT

Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet on Your Property in Michigan?

Simply put, yes, it's legal to bury your pet on your property if you live in Michigan. However, there are a couple of rules that you'll need to follow. According to Nursing Pets, in Michigan, your pets must be buried or disposed of within 24 hours. In addition, you have to bury them at least 2 feet deep and 2.5 feet away from other pet graves. Make sure to bury them away enough from a water source as well.
MICHIGAN STATE
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Winston

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Winston!. Meet Winston! Winston is his name, but all his friends call him “Winnie.”. This sweet hunk of Doodle was found wandering with his buddy and was surrendered to a local shelter. Winston is about 1 to...
PETS
BBC

Dog escapes Addingham kennels: Moor search for pet

A dog owner is searching moorland for her pet, which managed to escape from the kennels it was staying at while she went on a family holiday. Becky Roberts took her lurcher-greyhound cross, Betsy, to Wharfedale Kennels and Cattery on Addingham Moorside, West Yorkshire, on Saturday. Half an hour later,...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
petguide.com

3 Common Cat Training Mistakes

Whether you want to stop your kitty from jumping on the kitchen counter or you want to train her to do tricks, the first thing to bear in mind is that training is a process that takes time. Avoiding some common cat training mistakes may help ensure your feline friend...
PETS
Franklin County Free Press

CVAS: Meet Hyena and Beeswax, pets of the week

Meet Hyena and Beeswax, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Hyena and Beeswax would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
thewildest.com

Native Pet Provides a Welcome “Off” Switch to Your Pets Anxious Barks

Most people look forward to the first cool night of the year after a long, sweltering summer. But those people don’t live with my two dogs. Every year at the end of the summer, the air conditioning goes off and the absence of white noise has my dogs on high alert for any foreign noise occurring outside my cracked window. One crunch of a leaf is enough to set them off like sleeper agents whose code word has just been activated. Before I had dogs, I couldn’t wait for the whirr of white noise to cease, but now, instead of a sweet autumnal silence, I’m left with the Fall Call of my barking dogs.
PETS
dailypaws.com

120+ Fabulous Fall Cat Names for Your New Feline

There's nothing cozier than curling up by the fire with a warm cuppa and a purring kitty. So if you're adopting a new furry companion during this time of year (or if you just love autumn in general), find inspiration from this list of fall cat names. Once you find...
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

5 Things Cat Lovers Need to Know Before Keeping Fish

This article first appeared on iCatCare here. If you want to keep a fish tank in the house with your cat, this article will teach you what you need to know about keeping them both safe. In this article, you’ll learn some of the behaviours that can indicate a problem...
ANIMALS
katzenworld.co.uk

Protecting your Pet

Choosing the right pet insurance for your furry family member. Sadly, it’s not uncommon for our pets to become sick or injured, and if you’re not prepared, the vet bills can soon add up. The 2022 PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report* found that 61 per cent of cats and 39 per cent of dogs in the UK are uninsured, showing that many pets may not be covered for all eventualities.
PETS
catingtonpost.com

The 10 Most Unique-Looking Cat Breeds

While every cat is unique in personality and beautiful in his or her own way, most of them have pretty similar features. They may be different colors and patterns, but most have fur, four legs, and a tail! That said, about 5% of cats in the world are purebred – and some of them have some pretty unique features! Here are 10 of the most unique-looking cat breeds:
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

Cat chirping: What is it and why do our feline friends do it?

Puzzled by all that cat chirping? We explore why your kitty warbles like a songbird and what it is they're trying to tell you. While chirping may sound like something you’d solely expect to hear from birds, cat chirping really is a thing! One of several methods that our feline friends use to communicate with us and the world around them, chirping is a great sign your kitty is feeling happy and content.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy