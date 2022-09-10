ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Ike Larsen: Cache Valley’s emerging star

LOGAN — With the Aggies leading late in the fourth quarter and needing a defensive stop to seal the game, true freshman safety Ike Larsen jumped the route and intercepted UConn quarterback Zion Turner to give Utah State Football their first win of the season on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Maverik Stadium.
Youth football referee punched over call in Layton shares message

LAYTON, Utah — A youth football referee is speaking out, saying a player punched him in the neck at a game last weekend, and he is sharing a larger message for parents in the youth football community. It’s the latest reported incident of bad behavior around the field in one weekend.
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
More than 30 new restaurants and bar openings in Salt Lake City

Roll up, roll up. It’s time to rapidly run down the list of new, notable and next. In the year to date so far we’ve seen a whirlwind of openings – and it doesn’t look set to slow any time soon. Since the last recap in July there’s another three dozen or so places to report on – so strap in and get your best eating pants in the wash. As ever I choose to start out of alpha-numeric-time-space as is my prerogative (see, pretty pictures).
Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops

A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
Utah trees’ leaves dying early due to high temperatures

All throughout Utah, residents have noticed trees looking like they’re turning over for the fall season, but that isn’t the case. Instead, the falling leaves are the result of high temperatures, having been dying early due to extreme heat. Shaun Moser, garden manager at Conservation Garden Park in...
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl

Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
Logan High student suffers severe brain injury after being hit by truck

A Logan High student suffered a severe brain injury on Sep. 5 after being hit by a truck on 1800 South in Logan. On that Monday evening, 16-year-old Will Henderson left his home in Logan to go skateboarding with his dog Freya. His mother, Jodee Henderson, began to worry when it was getting late and she hadn’t heard from him.
OPINION: Lehi’s past visionaries secured millions of gallons of water for residents

Obtaining water for culinary and irrigation purposes has always been challenging for Lehi. In 1907, about 50 years after Lehi was settled, the Lehi Centennial Club determined that Lehi needed a more reliable culinary water source. Surface wells and ditch water were the only available water, and locals knew that water from both sources could carry contagious diseases. This group of civic-minded citizens was determined to find better water for Lehi.
Bicyclist killed in morning accident

MURRAY, Utah — An accident resulted in the death of a bicyclist this morning. According to Kristen Murphy of the Murray Police Department, the accident happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Vine St. and Cottonwood St. A car hit the victim, reportedly a male in his thirties,...
