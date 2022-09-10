Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
Duncan leads WVU golf's season opening tournament
The West Virginia golf team opened up its new season on Sunday and Monday, competing in the Gopher Invitational at the Windsong Golf Club. Sophomore Todd Duncan led the way for WVU with a 2-under-par performance. The field consisted of 15 teams including Georgia Southern, Kent State, Michigan State, Minnesota,...
Daily Athenaeum
Wellbeing Wednesdays Podcast: A Tour of the Mental Health Hub Website
Courtney goes over the many resources available to students that are aggregated onto the mentalhealth.wvu.edu website. This includes information on Carruth, TalkSpace, the Faculty/Staff Assistance Program, and more! For more information on the Carruth Center, visit: carruth.wvu.edu. Transcription:. Hello, everyone. And welcome, welcome, welcome to Wellbeing Wednesdays. I am your...
Daily Athenaeum
Far fewer students returned to WVU this fall, officials say
Despite an increase in first-time freshmen, far fewer students returned to West Virginia University this semester, according to school administrators. Provost Maryanne Reed said in a Faculty Senate meeting Monday that the decline in retention is expected to be the most “significant” in recent years. “The less good...
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
If you plan on being out and about this weekend, consider checking out some of our suggestions. Here are three things to do in Morgantown this weekend. The Mountaineers are hosting the Towson Tigers this Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. Coming off of last week’s gold rush, this Saturday is...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU observes 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks with annual vigil
To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, West Virginia University held its annual wreath laying ceremony Sunday morning. As part of the ceremony, cadets with WVU’s Army and Air Force ROTC will stand for a 24-hour vigil at the University’s 9/11 memorial site, located in front of the Downtown Campus Library.
Daily Athenaeum
Big Daddy Guns no longer opening downtown
After months of controversy, Big Daddy Guns is not opening downtown, officials confirmed to The Daily Athenaeum on Monday. Logan Williams, director of lease negotiations for Hardy World, said both Big Daddy Guns and the real estate firm decided to "terminate" their lease agreement "after numerous discussions." "The parties wish...
Daily Athenaeum
Rapid testing skews COVID data, health officials say
Health officials at West Virginia University saw a recent spike in COVID-19 cases as students returned to campus for the fall semester. Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director for Student Health Services, said the University is more prepared to combat surges now compared to previous years. However, she added that reported numbers may not paint an accurate picture of true active cases because students and employees are now less likely to report positive tests.
