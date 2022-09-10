Antony poses for picture with Cristiano Ronaldo’s son as he pays visit to Man Utd academy kids

MANCHESTER UNITED new boy Antony paid a visit to the club's academy this week and posed for a picture with Cristiano Ronaldo's son.

The winger, 22, joined the Red Devils in a huge £85.5million transfer from Ajax last week.

Antony posed for a photo with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Credit: Twitter

He was quick to make an impression when he scored on his debut during the club's 3-1 win against Arsenal.

And he has already inspired United's youth players with a visit to the Academy.

Antony returned to the club's Carrington training ground earlier this week to watch Man Utd's youth teams in action.

He also met Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, for the first time.

The duo posed for a picture with two other academy stars after the training session.

Antony admitted last week that Ronaldo Sr is his "idol" after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner gave his Arsenal strike a standing ovation from the bench.

Antony hailed Ronaldo an "extraordinary mind" after receiving advise from him during his first week in training.

He told ManUtd.com: "I've come to help my team-mates.

"Regardless of age, there's immense talent in all the players.

"Words can’t describe Cristiano, the best in the world. In just a few days, I've learnt a lot from him.

"He has an extraordinary mind and, whenever I talk to him, I take a lot from it.

"I'm sure that we have a strong attack and it's very promising for the future."