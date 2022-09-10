ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Motor racing-Brazilian Drugovich wins Formula Two title

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

MONZA, Italy, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian Felipe Drugovich won the Formula Two championship at Italy's Monza circuit on Saturday but his chances of moving up to Formula One next season remain remote.

The 22-year-old MP Motorsport driver clinched the title mathematically with three races to spare, despite retiring from the sprint race won by Estonian Juri Vips and having to watch from the pit wall.

There is no Brazilian driver in Formula One and Drugovich is the first to win the sport's main feeder series since Bruno Junquiera was F3000 champion in 2000.

Junquiera did not race in Formula One and Drugovich, in his third year in what is seen as a generally weak F2 field, has attracted little interest from grand prix teams -- many of whom also have their own young driver programmes.

"There are a few places still available in F1, obviously it's very difficult to get that main seat," he said. "We're trying, but if not we'll try to get a reserve seat."

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tyler O’Hara Captures 2022 MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Championship for Indian Motorcycle Racing and S&S Cycle

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- This past weekend at New Jersey Motorsports Park, Tyler O’Hara battled through rain-soaked conditions to finish second in the Main Event, earning the necessary points to capture the 2022 Mission King of the Baggers (KOTB) Championship for Indian Motorcycle Racing and S&S ® Cycle. This is the second KOTB Championship in three years for O’Hara and the Indian Motorcycle Racing-S&S team in the increasingly popular MotoAmerican bagger-racing class. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005272/en/ Indian Motorcycle Racing – Tyler O’Hara (Photo: Business Wire)
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Sergio Garcia faces fine for pulling out BMW PGA

September 12 - Sergio Garcia faces a fine by the DP World Tour if he doesn't provide proof of an emergency or medical issue for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday before the tournament's second round.
GOLF
Reuters

Athletics-London Marathon to include non-binary option

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The public ballot for next year's London Marathon will have a non-binary gender option for the first time, organisers confirmed on Wednesday. All potential runners in the mass participation event will have three gender options when the ballot opens on Oct. 1 -- male, female and non-binary.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felipe Drugovich
Reuters

Golf-Inspired Lowry edges Rahm and McIlroy to win BMW PGA Championship title

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Ireland's Shane Lowry produced a masterful third round to win the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, his first title since winning the 2019 Open. Lowry found a birdie on the par-five 18th at Wentworth for a blemish-free 65 to reach 18 under for his three rounds, one ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm who had earlier set the course alight with a dazzling 62.
GOLF
Reuters

Reuters

590K+
Followers
354K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy