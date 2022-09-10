Read full article on original website
‘Gunsmoke’ Producer Once Explained Why It Was so ‘Uniquely Successful’ Over Shows
'Gunsmoke' had one of the longest runs ever on television. The producer once explained what exactly made it so successful.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Addressed The Backlash Her "Sustainability Ambassador" Collaboration With Boohoo Garnered In A Lengthy Instagram Post
"[I have] done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn’t get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes."
Keshet International CEO Alon Shtruzman to Step Down
Keshet International (KI) CEO Alon Shtruzman is stepping down from the company at the end of the year, he confirmed today. KI is the content production and distribution arm of Israel-based Keshet Media Group (KMG). The company first attracted international attention with its drama series “Prisoners of War,” which was adapted by Showtime to become the hit show “Homeland,” before cementing its presence in 2012 as KI. Shtruzman has been with the company since 2012 and it is under his watch that KI established a global distribution and production infrastructure that has seen its shows, including “Suspicion,” “A Small Light” and “LA...
