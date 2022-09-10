ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

calamityjane
3d ago

The real issues of this country will never be properly handled by the current administration. Their agenda does not match that of the people.

Dar Mason
3d ago

This is the biggest scamm of them all, who is making the money on this one sure ain’t the people that paying for it

kentucky gambler
3d ago

save the planet..save the country..save your grandkids..vote out DEMS

The Associated Press

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden steered clear of partisan politics at Friday’s groundbreaking celebration for a huge new computer chip facility in Ohio — as a tough Senate contest in that state and a Democratic candidate seeking to distance himself from Biden reflected the challenge of translating White House policy wins into political gains.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Michigan Supreme Court decision has implications for women in Ohio, Indiana, even Kentucky

A Thursday ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court could have profound implications for women and their doctors in Ohio as well as other neighboring states. The court ruled that a petition signed by a record 730,000 voters was valid and ordered that an amendment protecting abortion rights be placed on the Nov. 8 ballot, the […] The post Michigan Supreme Court decision has implications for women in Ohio, Indiana, even Kentucky appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MICHIGAN STATE

